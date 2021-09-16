Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported September 13, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Glenn Chamberland (age 50) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-2868A

On September 13, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Glenn Chamberland with one count of attempted kidnapping of a minor. The alleged act occurred in the city of Providence sometime on or about April 27, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation. The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 13, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Marquis Hopper (age 27) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-2869A

On September 13, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Marquis Hopper with one count of first-degree robbery. The alleged act occurred in the city of Providence sometime on or about March 9, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation. The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 13, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

