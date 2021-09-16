Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces August Transfer

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its August transfer of $13,057,478.52 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the approximated Fiscal Year 2022 net proceeds total to $23,147,103.63.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

