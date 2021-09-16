Massachusetts Weekly Unemployment Claimant Data for the week ending September 11, 2021 

MASSACHUSETTS — Massachusetts Weekly Unemployment Claimant Data

For the week ending September 11, Massachusetts had 7,295 individuals file an initial claim for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI), an increase of 1,583 claims from the previous week with most of the sectors showing increases. The larger increases were seen in: Food and Accommodation, up 402 claims; Health Care and Social Assistance, up 353; Administrative and Waste Services, up 250; Other Services, up 235; and Retail Trade, up 203 claims. Continued weeks claimed for week ending September 11 decreased by 6,802 from the previous week to 51,875 with the largest declines in Transportation and Warehouse, Food and Accommodation, Health Care and Social Assistance, Retail Trade, and Public Administration.

For week ending September 11, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program had 1,234 initial claims filed, a decrease of 4,906 claims from the previous week while PUA continued weeks claimed decreased by 98,113 to 183,720. The PUA benefits program ended on September 4, 2021.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which was implemented on May 21, 2020, had 563 initial claims, down by 4,675 from the previous week. Continued weeks claimed decreased by 11,404 to 172,123. The PEUC program ended on September 4, 2021.

The federal/state Extended Benefits (EB) program which triggered off on July 17 had 37 initial claims filed and 39 continued weeks claimed.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) which provided an additional $300 a week on top of regular benefits also ended on September 4, 2021.

Initial Claims Filed

Scroll left Scroll right Industry Week Ending 9/4 Week Ending 9/11 Change % Change Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting 46 40 -6 -13.0% Mining 1 0 -1 -100.0% Utilities 11 8 -3 -27.3% Construction 708 737 29 4.1% Manufacturing 302 377 75 24.8% Wholesale Trade 156 250 94 60.3% Retail Trade 480 683 203 42.3% Transportation and Warehouse 247 309 62 25.1% Information 88 135 47 53.4% Finance and Insurance 154 220 66 42.9% Real Estate 77 113 36 46.8% Professional and Technical Services 430 553 123 28.6% Management of Companies 33 63 30 90.9% Administrative and Waste Services 420 670 250 59.5% Education 164 174 10 6.1% Health Care and Social Assistance 623 976 353 56.7% Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 60 109 49 81.7% Food and Accommodation 389 791 402 103.3% Other Services 305 540 235 77.0% Public Administration 182 151 -31 -17.0% Information Not Available 829 396 -433 -52.2%

Demographic Breakdowns

Below we present demographic statistics on ethnicity, gender, and race for all those claimants who filed for a continued week in the period prior to the above information. This is to say that because of the timing of data availability, the below statistics reflect continued weeks claimed in the week ending September 4th rather than the week ending September 11th. All demographic information is presented as a percentage of claimants who responded, excluding claimants for whom the information was not available.

Regular UI Demographic Series

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for Regular UI between March 8th, 2020 and September 4th, 2021:

UI Extensions Demographic Series

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for the PEUC and EB programs, which cover the long term unemployed, between May 31st, 2020 and September 4th, 2021:

PUA Demographic Series

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for the PUA program, which covers the self-employed and others not eligible for traditional unemployment insurance, between April 19th, 2020 and September 4th, 2021:

###