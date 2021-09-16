Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,312 in the last 365 days.

Massachusetts Weekly Unemployment Claimant Data for the week ending September 11, 2021 

MASSACHUSETTSMassachusetts Weekly Unemployment Claimant Data

For the week ending September 11, Massachusetts had 7,295 individuals file an initial claim for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI), an increase of 1,583 claims from the previous week with most of the sectors showing increases. The larger increases were seen in: Food and Accommodation, up 402 claims; Health Care and Social Assistance, up 353; Administrative and Waste Services, up 250; Other Services, up 235; and Retail Trade, up 203 claims. Continued weeks claimed for week ending September 11 decreased by 6,802 from the previous week to 51,875 with the largest declines in Transportation and Warehouse, Food and Accommodation, Health Care and Social Assistance, Retail Trade, and Public Administration.

For week ending September 11, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program had 1,234 initial claims filed, a decrease of 4,906 claims from the previous week while PUA continued weeks claimed decreased by 98,113 to 183,720.  The PUA benefits program ended on September 4, 2021.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which was implemented on May 21, 2020, had 563 initial claims, down by 4,675 from the previous week.  Continued weeks claimed decreased by 11,404 to 172,123.  The PEUC program ended on September 4, 2021.

The federal/state Extended Benefits (EB) program which triggered off on July 17 had 37 initial claims filed and 39 continued weeks claimed.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) which provided an additional $300 a week on top of regular benefits also ended on September 4, 2021.

 

 Initial Claims Filed

Industry

Week Ending 9/4

Week Ending 9/11

Change

% Change

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

46

40

-6

-13.0%

Mining

1

0

-1

-100.0%

Utilities

11

8

-3

-27.3%

Construction

708

737

29

4.1%

Manufacturing

302

377

75

24.8%

Wholesale Trade

156

250

94

60.3%

Retail Trade

480

683

203

42.3%

Transportation and Warehouse

247

309

62

25.1%

Information

88

135

47

53.4%

Finance and Insurance

154

220

66

42.9%

Real Estate

77

113

36

46.8%

Professional and Technical Services

430

553

123

28.6%

Management of Companies

33

63

30

90.9%

Administrative and Waste Services

420

670

250

59.5%

Education

164

174

10

6.1%

Health Care and Social Assistance

623

976

353

56.7%

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

60

109

49

81.7%

Food and Accommodation

389

791

402

103.3%

Other Services

305

540

235

77.0%

Public Administration

182

151

-31

-17.0%

Information Not Available

829

396

-433

-52.2%

 

Initial Claims by Industry
Continued Weeks Claimed by Industry
Industry Share CWC
Industry Share CWC - Table

 

Demographic Breakdowns 

Below we present demographic statistics on ethnicity, gender, and race for all those claimants who filed for a continued week in the period prior to the above information. This is to say that because of the timing of data availability, the below statistics reflect continued weeks claimed in the week ending September 4th rather than the week ending September 11th. All demographic information is presented as a percentage of claimants who responded, excluding claimants for whom the information was not available. 

Demographic Breakdowns 

 

Regular UI Demographic Series

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for Regular UI between March 8th, 2020 and September 4th, 2021:

Regular UI Demographic Series
Regular UI Demographic Series
Regular UI Demographic Series

 

UI Extensions Demographic Series 

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for the PEUC and EB programs, which cover the long term unemployed, between May 31st, 2020 and September 4th, 2021:

UI Extensions Demographic Series
UI Extensions Demographic Series
UI Extensions Demographic Series

 

PUA Demographic Series 

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for the PUA program, which covers the self-employed and others not eligible for traditional unemployment insurance, between April 19th, 2020 and September 4th, 2021:

PUA Demographic Series
PUA Demographic Series
PUA Demographic Series

 

###

You just read:

Massachusetts Weekly Unemployment Claimant Data for the week ending September 11, 2021 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.