Silver Jeans Co. Set to Launch New Infinite Fit Denim
One size of Silver Jeans Co. Infinite Fit denim fits up to four sizes with new innovative fabric technology
A technologically innovative jean that brings flexibility and versatility to the woman on-the-goUNITED STATES , September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Jeans Co.™, the brand known for producing quality, great-fitting denim, is proud to announce the release of the all-new Infinite Fit jean coming November 8.
Coming off the heels of the company’s 30th anniversary this year, and its parent company’s centennial, the all-new Infinite Fit jean features innovative denim technology which allows for one size to fit a range of different waists - up to four - traditional sizes - for a supple, adaptive jean that will fit year-round.
The jeans are crafted in a revolutionary stretch fabric with more than 90% elasticity that expands and contracts - eliminating the worries of body changes that women naturally experience. The jeans are also developed with amazing recovery and retention that enhance the wearer’s natural shape, without the risk of stretching out over time.
“Creating Infinite Fit was a very cool process for us. We used what we learned from the past 30 years and combined that with the new technologies available today to create a jean that is as comfortable as it is fashionable,” said Michael Silver, Silver Jeans Co. CEO. “At the same time we simplified the buying process with a jean that comes in only four sizes, yet fits everybody’s size and shape. Infinite Fit is a new way to be totally comfortable in jeans.”
The idea was born out of the stay-at-home order in Los Angeles by Vice President of Design, Janice Marks, who found that keeping to a typical routine - including getting ready and dressed for work - helped her retain a sense of normalcy through chaos. She saw the need for a jean that was extremely comfortable, with the fit and function of activewear, but with the authenticity of real denim.
“With the changes and fluctuations that my body went through, and challenges I faced ordering online, I wanted to incorporate this innovative technology into a denim collection where one size fits 4 sizes,” Marks said. “Not only is it a foolproof option to solve my online shopping conundrum, but I now have jeans that conform and adjust as my body dictates, creating a slimming and perfect skinny jean.”
The new Infinite Fit also reflects Silver Jean Co.’s mission to continue its progression toward environmental consciousness, using a signature eco wash that results in less water, chemicals and energy expenditure than traditional denim wash methods. The Infinite Fit line also eliminates the need for women to buy several pairs of denim to follow the ebb and flow of sizing throughout the years.
The jeans are designed to fit waist sizes 24 through 40. Size small is suited for sizes 24 to 27; medium fits women size 28 to 31; large fits sizes 32 through 35; and an XL 36 through 40.
Infinite Fit will retail for $68 in the U.S. and $88 in Canada. It will be available at specialty retailers including Nordstrom.com and Macys.com in the U.S. and Mark’s and PSEUDIO in Canada, as well as silverjeans.com starting early November. The brand also has plans to add silhouettes and expand the line into men’s in the near future.
About Silver Jeans Co.™
Established in 1991, Silver Jeans Co.’s history and heritage are what make them one of a kind. The brand is known for their expertly crafted denim that’s designed to fit every body type. With a unique design approach and variety of options when it comes to rises, leg openings, inseams and washes, Silver Jeans Co.™ is the destination for anyone looking for their perfect fit. Silver Jeans Co.™ products are sold online at silverjeans.com, as well as major department stores and independent retailers. Suggested retail price for Silver Jeans Co.™ jeans range from $69-120.
