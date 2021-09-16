Republicans Refuse to Take Responsibility and Work with Democrats to Address the Debt Limit Despite Risks for American Families, Businesses
In 2011, House Republicans’ refusal to responsibly work to address the debt limit led to negative financial consequences for working families and small business owners across the country. As Congressional Democrats work toward meeting America’s financial obligations and Republicans continue to play partisan games with our economy, here’s a look at what’s at stake:
REMEMBER: Republican Leader Mitch McConnell knows political games on the debt limit will harm our economy:Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY): “I certainly don’t think any senators are rooting for a debt limit crisis that could put our full faith and credit at risk.” [Floor Remarks, 7/31/19]
REPUBLICANS VOTED THREE TIMES TO SUSPEND THE DEBT LIMIT UNDER PRESIDENT TRUMP
September 8, 2017: The Republican-controlled House voted 316-90 to suspend the debt limit through December 8, 2017 under a deal endorsed by President Trump.
September 8, 2017: The Republican-controlled Senate voted 80-17 to suspend the debt limit through December 8, 2017.
February 9, 2018: The Republican-controlled House voted 240-186 to suspend the debt limit through March 1, 2019.
February 9, 2018: The Republican-controlled Senate voted 71-28 to suspend the debt limit through March 1, 2019.
July 25th, 2019: The Democratic-controlled House voted to suspend the debt limit through July 31, 2021 by a vote of 284-149.
August 1, 2019: The Republican-controlled Senate voted 67-28 to suspend the debt limit through July 31, 2021.
97% OF TOTAL DEBT SUBJECT TO THE LIMIT WAS ACCUMULATED BEFORE BIDEN TOOK OFFICE
The Center for American Progress released a report outlining how: “only a small fraction of total U.S. debt subject to the limit—about 3 percent—was incurred after Biden took office on January 20, 2021.” In other words, to score political points, Republicans are willing to risk an economic crisis that will harm communities across the country when 97% of the debt subject to the limit was accumulated before President Biden took office.
ORGANIZATIONS URGE CONGRESS TO ADDRESS THE DEBT LIMIT
Business Roundtable: “Failure to lift the U.S. federal debt limit to meet U.S. obligations would produce an otherwise avoidable crisis and pose unacceptable risk to the nation’s economic growth, job creation and financial markets.” [9/15/21]
Goldman Sachs: “A failure to raise the debt limit would have serious negative consequences. While it seems likely that the Treasury would continue to redeem maturing Treasury securities and make coupon payments, if Congress does not raise the debt limit by the deadline the Treasury would need to halt more than 40% of expected payments, including some payments to households.” [9/13/21]
American Bankers Association: “Defaulting on our existing obligations would be irresponsible and do irreparable harm to the U.S. economy and taxpayers…We respectfully urge you to act and take the critical steps necessary to protect our nation’s financial standing in the world. Even a short-term delay would cause serious harm at a time when our economy continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.” [9/13/21]