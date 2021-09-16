Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Offers One-of-a-Kind Pursuits

Hook & Cook

Eclectic adventures, bespoke experiences, and mixology sessions just some of the exclusive activities

LOS CABOS, MEXICO, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort—the award-winning, adults-only, all-inclusive beachfront hotel—has enhanced its menu of guest experiences by introducing a rich array of exclusive, one-of-a-kind activities.

Travelers are craving time outdoors while seeking activities and adventures that are truly experiential. Chalk it up to pent-up demand or cabin fever—people want to connect, have fun, learn something new, or fully relax after months of lockdown.

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica guests can have all that and more this fall, when the air is crisp, the sun is warm, and the desert is vibrant green from the summer rains. Here’s a sampling:

Hook & Cook

Taking advantage of the resort’s beachfront location, this interactive culinary experience with Pacifica’s chefs allows guests to surf-cast in some of the world’s richest fishing waters and turn their catch into fresh fare like mesa de ceviche, the resort’s signature dish. For creative foodies, Hook & Cook’s ceviche bar features exotic, homemade add-ons such as smoked salsas, beet’s ink, infused oils, and emulsions.

Private Beach Bed Experience

Enjoy the ultimate indulgence of a private, curtained bed on the resort’s magnificent beach. Designed for couples, these shaded platform beds let in filtered sunlight, cool soothing ocean breezes, and the soothing sound of waves. Guests enjoy butler service to tend to all needs – including refreshing beverages, gourmet food, sunblock, and more.

Chef-Led Cooking Classes

Guests can curate their own culinary experience while learning how to make delicious, traditional Mexican dishes. Aspiring chefs select and prepare fresh vegetables and herbs sourced from the resort’s garden and local farmer’s markets, then work with the hotel’s chefs to prepare regional Baja cuisine, including favorites like roasted chilies stuffed with smoked marlin and the classic Tiradito Gabina, seared fish cut into thin slices and served on a toasted flour tortilla with fresh garnishes. The gourmet lunch is paired with select wines and served at a communal table, beneath umbrellas in the orchard.

Sunset Tepee Experience. There’s nothing more sublime than dinner for two on the beach. Imagine a four-course meal served at sunset under the cover of your own tepee. The experience starts in time to celebrate sunset, announced by the ancestral sounds of conch shells, and continues over a leisurely two hours. The menu, which is prepared tepee-side by a resort chef, includes craft cocktails. The experience includes curated DJ music and a photographer to memorialize the experience.

Baja Farm-to-Fork Dinner

Synergizing with the region's harmony and balance, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort has created a marvelous culinary experience, pairing dishes prepared with ingredients from Baja California Sur with exceptional regional wines. Guests will get to interact with the chefs during this sensory journey, which features a four-course dinner menu, with local ingredients -- from fresh seafood to vegetables and herbs from the resort's orchard - paired with a selection of award-winning wines from the renowned Guadalupe Valley in Ensenada.

Sea Turtle Program

This is the season when adult female turtles complete their annual migration to make nests and lay eggs. Because the hatchlings are easy prey for natural predators, these gentle reptiles need all the help they can get to reach the sea. On selected days, guests visiting through mid-December can help carry the tiny hatchlings and release them in the shallow surf, greatly enhancing their chances of survival.

Tequila or Mezcal Tasting Experience

What better way to explore the endless varieties tequila and mezcal than a guided tasting? Sips of premium tequilas or mezcals are accompanied by explanations from expert mixologists. And learn how to make artisanal cocktails that capture the magic of Los Cabos in a glass.

Experiences may be booked on site through the hotel concierge, and some require an additional fee. For additional information on these please visit https://www.pueblobonito.com/resorts/pacifica/pueblo-experiences or call 1-800-990-8250.

# # #

About Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts in Cabo San Lucas all offer luxury all-inclusive options. Each property has its own personality, design, and ambiance, yet all share the same high level of impeccable quality and distinguished atmosphere.

The adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, while Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, with its large, all ocean-view suites, is perfect for families. Pueblo Bonito Rosé Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, both located on El Médano beach, have the best to offer vacationers looking to be right in the middle of all the Cabo action. For more information visit www.pueblobonito.com, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pueblobonitoresort and follow us on Twitter @PuebloBonito.