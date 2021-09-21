Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,994 in the last 365 days.

Halmax Launches LinkInSMS, Solving the Limitations of SMS for Business Communications

LinkInSMS

LinkInSMS

LinkInSMS addresses the SMS character and formatting limitations that impair business workflow processes

Combining the landing page security offered by LinkinSMS with Sinch’s Tier 1 Super Network allows brands to safely transmit messages with secure landing pages to any mobile in the world.”
— Hugh Haley, Sinch’s Regional Director for Oceania
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halmax, in partnership with Sinch, has launched their LinkinSMS cloud SMS service for national and global enterprises to improve the effectiveness of their mission-critical business processes.

LinkInSMS delivers up to 16MB of formatted rich content to any smart phone in the world. Other communications technologies are being introduced by other providers to address the character and formatting limitations of SMS. However, those solutions require their specific technology be used by both the recipient and the sender. LinkInSMS requires only that the sender and recipient use universally available SMS on a smartphone.

LinkInSMS automatically creates and hosts a Web Page of up to 16mb from the message content. The message content can be from a common email; or can be initiated from the LinkInSMS Customer Portal; or initiated through the LinkInSMS API. The URL of the web page is automatically inserted into an SMS message and delivered to any smart phone having SMS capabilities.

Each SMS has the option of security, which can be tailored by the sender and easily accessed but ONLY by the intended recipient.

“Combining the landing page security offered by LinkinSMS with Sinch’s Tier 1 Super Network (https://sinch.com) allows brands to safely transmit messages with secure landing pages to any mobile in the world. Sinch is excited to partner with Halmax to bring this to market and look forward to powering it into the future,“ says Hugh Haley, Sinch’s Regional Director for Oceania.

Some applications: An appliance service department sends an SMS to a service agent for their next appointment with the pages from the appliance manual in the link within the SMS. A broker sends an SMS with a link showing the buy (highlighted blue) and sell (highlighted red) recommendations to a client for approval.

A free 30-day trial is available providing full production capabilities for testing purposes.

LinkInSMS is positioned for the corporate environment with a robust Customer Portal and enterprise communications features. The customer can easily customize the company’s business communications by creating lists of preset recipients, setting predefined headings and footers including logos, message templates, and much more.

Halmax Pty Ltd
LinkInSMS is a service provided and wholly owned by Halmax Pty Ltd. Halmax is an Australian company focusing on innovative communication products and services, with office in Australia, USA, and France. LinkInSMS provides communication services for organizations across all industries throughout the world.

John Hoffman
Halmax Pty Ltd, provider of LinkInSMS
+1 972-460-6070
jhoffman@linkinsms.com

You just read:

Halmax Launches LinkInSMS, Solving the Limitations of SMS for Business Communications

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.