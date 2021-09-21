Provivi® Receives EU Regulatory Approval of EZ8-12Ac
Pheron™ EZ8-12Ac is an active ingredient that can be used for the control of Grapholita molesta
This regulatory approval in the EU helps advance the scalability of Provivi’s production, in turn enhancing our capacity to supply cost-effective pheromone-based pest control solutions in agriculture”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provivi® Inc ("Provivi"), an emerging crop protection company using pheromones to protect crops from major damaging insects, is excited to announce that the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES) has approved Pheron™ EZ8-12Ac in Europe, with authorized sales effective immediately. This regulatory approval is a key milestone in Provivi’s expansion strategy to make pheromone-based insect control products more accessible to farmers across the globe.
Pheron™ EZ8-12Ac is a sexual pheromone of Grapholita molesta that can be utilized to disrupt the mating process of this pest as a preventative and species-specific method in controlling pest populations while preserving biodiversity.
Grapholita molesta, also known as the oriental fruit moth or peach moth, is native to China and can also be found throughout Europe, North and South Americas, South Africa, Australia, and other parts of Asia. This pest causes substantial crop damage on over one million hectares worldwide in stone fruits (peaches, nectarines, plums, apricots, cherries), but it is also a pest that targets apples in some countries.
About Pheromones and Mating Disruption
Pheromones are natural signal substances, produced by insects. They serve several purposes. One such is to promote reproduction when females emit specific sex pheromones to attract males for their mating. This has been commercially used by introducing dispensers or spray applications saturating the field with those pheromones. The high concentration of pheromones confuses male insects, and they fly around unable to locate the females. The mating is prevented, and pest infestation's growth is controlled in a preventive way without killing any insects.
This technology has been used for the past thirty years and is currently applied in more than one million hectares of high-value permanent crops such as apples, grapes, and nuts. The benefits of using pheromones are well established in the scientific literature: they enable a reduction of harmful residues on food while preserving biodiversity.
About Provivi
We are a groundbreaking science-based company creating scalable, safer insect control technology that will improve the quality of life for all humans and our world.
Provivi is developing a family of safe, effective, and economical pheromone-based mating disruption products, thereby offering an alternative technology as a new foundation for pest and resistance management in crop production. Provivi's patented production method enables a step-change in the cost of manufacturing pheromones, allowing the use of this proven tool in high-acreage crops such as corn, rice, and soy.
For more information about Provivi, please visit www.Provivi.com.
