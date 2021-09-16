PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 34 (Spring Road) Project Near Carlisle, Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 34 (Spring Road) and Cavalry Road (Cavalry Road) intersection improvement project. This project is in South Middleton Township, approximately 1.8 miles north of the Borough of Carlisle.

The purpose of this project is for the widening and reconstruction the Route 34 and Cavalry Road intersection to accommodate a dedicated Route 34 southbound left turn lane. Additional improvements include traffic signal replacement, mill and overlay along Cavalry Road, as well as signing, pavement marking, storm drain, and ADA curb ramp upgrades in South Middleton Township.

The project consists of intersection improvements which include widening in the southeast and northeast quadrants to increase turning radii for passenger cars and trucks and accommodate widening along Route 34 and Cavalry Road. Pedestrian facilities will be upgraded to meet ADA requirements at the intersection. Additional improvements include traffic signal replacement, mill and overlay along Cavalry Road, as well as signing, pavement marking, and storm drain replacement. The proposed Route 34 typical section will comprise of 11-foot travel lanes and 3-to-5-foot variable width shoulders. The proposed Cavalry Road typical section will comprise of 11-foot travel lanes and 4-to-5-foot variable width shoulders.

The traffic control plan will utilize five stages during construction. One lane of traffic will be maintained along Route 34 (Spring Road) and Cavalry Road in each direction during construction. All travel lanes will be maintained with a minimum width of 11-feet. The existing posted speed along Route 34 and Cavalry Road is 35 MPH which will remain in effect through the construction stages.

The project is currently in design and construction work is anticipated to take place in the 2023 construction season.

A digital version of the information is available to view online.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Cumberland County box then the tile marked Spring Road and Cavalry Road.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, Chris McKee, Project Manager, at (717) 705-6179 or email at chmckee@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at District 8 Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###