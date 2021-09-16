Governor Abbott Calls County Judges In Houston Area To Discuss Hurricane Nicholas Recovery Efforts

September 15, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd today called county judges to determine what further support is needed following Hurricane Nicholas. The Governor thanked the county judges for guiding their communities through the storm and reinforced the state's commitment to helping them recover. While there were reports of wind and water damage, no county judge reported major damage or unmet needs from the state. Matagorda County reported wind and water damage, Liberty County noted downed trees, and Brazoria County experienced structural damage throughout multiple communities. Additionally, Brazoria County is assessing the amount of vegetative debris to determine if state assistance will be necessary for its removal. The Governor placed calls to every judge whose county is included in the Disaster Declaration issued this week. Governor Abbott and Chief Kidd have spoken with the following county judges in the Houston area: Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia Galveston County Judge Mark Henry Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Jackson County Judge Jill S. Sklar Liberty County Judge Jay Knight Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath "As Hurricane Nicholas recovery efforts begin, the State of Texas is working closely with our local partners to ensure Houston and surrounding communities have the resources they need to rebuild," said Governor Abbott. "We will continue to collaborate with county judges and local leaders to assess and address the damages of the storm and put the Gulf Coast on a path to recovery."