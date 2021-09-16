Veterans experience adaptive sports and fitness instruction at National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Sep. 16, 2021, 11:45:00 AM

Printable Version Need Viewer Software?

Veterans experience adaptive sports and fitness instruction at

National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

VA premieres the clinic locations across the U.S.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs modifies its National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic to offer more opportunities for Veterans to participate virtually and in select cities across the nation.

NVSSC gives Veterans access to leisure activities and sports at one-day clinics featuring surfing, sailing, kayaking, cycling and adaptive fitness in more than 20 locations, Sept. 20-24.

New research shows depression, anxiety and social functioning significantly improved for Veterans who participated in past NVSSC programs. This year, Veterans will also benefit virtually from yoga, meditation, nutrition, cooking and creative arts. Each session will be interactive and led by world-class instructors and experts in their field.

“Adaptive sports programs like the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic provide an effective rehabilitation solution to encourage Veterans after a new injury or after a life-altering moment,” said Clinic Director Maggie Kremer. “VA’s goal is to help push Veterans past their comfort levels and empower them to be more independent and active in sports and fitness — this year, every year and in future years.”

More than 200 Veterans from across the country are registered to participate in the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic At-Home.

Learn more at National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic. Follow on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @sports4vets.

###