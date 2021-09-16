Agriculture Technology as a Service Market Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2027
The study methodologies used to examine the Agriculture Technology as a Service market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agriculture Technology as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to increase global food production owing to rapid growth in global population. Manufacturers turned service providers are offering affordable agriculture technologies as services to small farmers, which is helping them to enhance productivity and farming efficiency. Growing preference towards drone farming, smart livestock monitoring, autonomous-farming machinery, and smart-building and -equipment management are other key factors boosting demand for services related to agriculture technologies.
Growing interest towards precision farming in developing countries is also driving demand for services related to agriculture technology. Precision farming includes yield monitoring, field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking & forecasting, irrigation management, inventory management, and farm labor management. Limited availability of natural resources such as arable land and freshwater across the world is boosting popularity of precision farming. Moreover, rising cost of labor owing to decline in agricultural workforce is another key factor driving demand for precision farming.
North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market in 2020. Increasing adoption of precision farming technologies is expected to further drive growth of agriculture technology as a service market in the region.
Key players in the market include Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture plc, Airbus S.A.S., AT&T Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., Topcon Corporation, and SGS S.A.
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Emergen Research has segmented the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market on the basis of service type, technology, application, and region:
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Guidance Technology
Data Analytics and Intelligence
Variable Rate Application Technology
Sensing Technology
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Soil Management
Navigation and Positioning
Yield Mapping and Monitoring
Crop Health Management
Others
This all-encompassing report on the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market comprises of an executive summary that briefly describes the overall market, its drivers, restraints, prominent segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive summary is distinctly explained in the report through individual chapters. The chapters comprise of precise calculations demonstrated through charts and graphs.
