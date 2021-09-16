Marine application of industrial fasteners is poised to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2031
Industrial Fasteners Market to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, 2021-2031. Demand for stainless steel fastener to gain significant traction.UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR, in a recently revised industrial fasteners industry analysis, reveals that global demand observed a decline of 2.5% in 2020, and stood at 30,060 KT. Demand for polymer fasteners fell by 3.2% to 2,495 KT, whereas, that for metal fasteners experienced a decline of 2.6% to 27,564 KT.
However, the overall market is set to regain traction and expand at a CAGR of around 5% through 2031.
Industrial fasteners are likely to witness significant demand growth owing to high usage in electrical, automotive, and other industrial sectors. Invention of new features such as coatings to fasteners in order to protect them from abrasion and rust are further favouring industry players. According to Fact.MR, focus of suppliers will be on lucrative markets such as the United States, China, Germany, and the United Kingdom, to name a few.
While industry outlook is forecast to remain positive, adoption of advanced processes such as hot-dip galvanizing, zinc, and chrome coatings are set to further widen the growth scope for manufacturers.
According to Fact.MR’s report, the global industrial fasteners market is expected to ascend at over 4% CAGR through 2031.
To know the scope of our report Get a Sample on Industrial Fasteners Market: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5679
Key Takeaways from Market Study
• High demand for plastic fasteners likely to be witnessed
• Threaded industrial fasteners to gain traction
• Demand from automotive and building & construction sectors to drive sales
• North America to sustain its leading position, with its epicenter being the United States
• Germany to remain in the spotlight in Europe’s industrial fasteners industry
• Asia Pacific to exhibit fastest growth in the global industrial fasteners market
• China, Japan, India, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom to remain lucrative markets
“With manufacturers bringing in a wider variety of externally and internally threaded industrial fasteners, they are utilizing the huge opportunities across diverse end-use sectors, from automotive to aerospace,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
How is Growing Requirement in Building & Construction Raising the Profit Margins of Manufacturers?
Industrial fasteners play a crucial role in promoting safety by joining two or more objects as far as building and construction is concerned. While the industry suffered a setback due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus earlier in 2020, the recovery phase is drawing more potential players since the ending of the year.
According to a report titled “Canada- Architecture, Construction, and Engineering”, published by Select USA on 30th September 2019, the Canada construction sector was valued at US$ 126.3 billion, accounting for over 7% of Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as in 2019. As stated in the report, the sector purchases goods and services from every region of the country while employing approximately 1.4 million people, as in 2018. This not only indicates the progressive future of the building & construction industry but also new opportunities awaiting industrial fastener manufacturers.
According to China - Country Commercial Guide, China's construction & architectural industry grew 7% from 2015 to 2020, while earnings from this sector reached approximately US$ 220.8 billion in 2020.
Such figures are pointing towards new growth paths for industrial fastener providers across the world.
Who is winning in this Space?
With the global industrial fasteners space getting stricter in terms of competition, key players are focusing more on the frequency of product launches in order to capture low-hanging opportunities across regions.
For instance,
• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. recently launched its new Stanley Engineered Fastening Solutions, NeoBolt® Installation Tool.
• MW Industries Inc. launched its new Carbon Composite Disc Springs, Coiled Springs, and Belleville Custom Disc Springs over the last 5 years.
Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5679
Key Segments Covered in Industrial Fasteners Industry Research
By Material
• Metal Industrial Fasteners
• Steel Industrial Fasteners
• Stainless Steel Industrial Fasteners
• Alloy Steel Industrial Fasteners
• Copper & its Alloys Industrial Fasteners
• Aluminium Industrial Fasteners
• Titanium Industrial Fasteners
• Nickel & its Alloys Industrial Fasteners
• Others
• Polymer Industrial Fasteners
• Industrial Plastic Fasteners
By Type
• Screws
• Wood Screws
• Machine Screws
• Thread Cutting Machine Screws
• Sheet Metal Screws
• Self-drilling
• Socket Screws
• Others
Get a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through our Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5679
More Valuable Insights
In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the industrial fasteners market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of material (plastic and metal), product type (threaded, non-threaded, and aerospace grade), and end user (automotive, building & construction, home appliances, aerospace, and others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).
Key Companies Profiled
American Fastener Technologies Corporation, American Bolt & Screw, AF Fastener, Acument Global Technologies (Fontana Gruppo), Birmingham Fastener, Delta Fastener Corp., De Walt, Eurofast, Elgin Fastener Group, Extreme Bolt & Fastener, Ford Fasteners, HILTI, Impalabolt, ITW, Johns Manville, KD FASTENERS, LISI Group, Midwest Fastener Corp, Ningbo Qunli Fastener Manufacture Co., Nobel Precision Metal Co., Ocean State Stainless, PCC Fasteners, Penn Engineering & Manufacturing, Rahul Fasteners & Fittings, Raptor Nails & Staples, Reliable Polymer Industries, SA Bolt Manufacturers, Schaaf-GmbH, Shanghai Jianxin Hardware Co., SUNO GROUP LIMITED,, Sure FAS, Sternly Black & Decker
Discover more research Reports on Chemical & Materials Industry, by Fact.MR:
• Heat Resistant Sealant Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/heat-resistant-sealant-market
• Rising Demand for Sports Equipment Owing to Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle to Propel the Sales of Sports Composites during 2021-2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/sports-composites-market
• Use of MMCs in Automotive Industry, Aerospace & Defense Industry to Propel the Metal Matrix Composites Market Growth during 2021-2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/metal-matrix-composites-market
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com
Mahendra Singh
Fact.MR
+1 628-251-1583
email us here