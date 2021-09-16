Submit Release
Next CVR Meeting via ZOOM = Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The next CVR Board Meeting is scheduled for September 21, 2021 on ZOOM at 9:00am

Meeting ID: 914 4542 8103; Passcode: CVR1

Members of the public may submit comment on an agenda item by sending an email to Bob.Wertz@lcle.la.gov or leaving a voicemail at 225-342-1667. All public comment will be properly identified and acknowledged during the meeting.

