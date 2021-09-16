Bariatric Surgery Market Size, Demand, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Report 2028
Emergen Research
The study methodologies used to examine the Bariatric Surgery market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bariatric surgery market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of patients requiring surgery and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are some key factors fueling global bariatric surgery market revenue growth. Increasing prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and heart diseases are also driving market revenue growth.
The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Bariatric Surgery market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the Bariatric Surgery market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets.
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing obesity rates in countries in the region. Increasing government-supported funding and research activities has also been supporting revenue growth of the North America market.
Key players in the market include Medtronic PLC, Allergan Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson and Johnson, Olympus, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mediflex Surgical Procedures, and GI Dynamics Inc.
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Emergen Research has segmented the global bariatric surgery market on the basis of device, surgery, procedure, end-use, and region:
Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Implantable Devices
Electrical Stimulation Devices
Gastric Bands
Gastric Emptying Systems
Gastric Balloon Systems
Assisting Devices
Closure Device
Suturing Device
Trocars
Stapling Device
Others
Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Invasive Surgery
Non-Invasive Surgery
Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Gastric Sleeve Surgery
Adjustable Gastric Band
Gastric Bypass
Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospital
Bariatric Surgery Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
This all-encompassing report on the global Bariatric Surgery market comprises of an executive summary that briefly describes the overall market, its drivers, restraints, prominent segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive summary is distinctly explained in the report through individual chapters. The chapters comprise of precise calculations demonstrated through charts and graphs.
Report Objectives
Examine the size of the global Bariatric Surgery market based on the parameters of value and volume.
Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Bariatric Surgery market.
Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Bariatric Surgery market.
Highlight significant trends of the global Bariatric Surgery market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.
Extensively profile top players of the global Bariatric Surgery market and showing how they compete in the industry.
Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.
Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Bariatric Surgery market.
Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.
Table of content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Bariatric Surgery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Bariatric Surgery Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application
4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Bariatric Surgery
4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Bariatric Surgery
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Continued…
