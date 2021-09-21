Tulsi Extract Shown to Have Anti-Bacterial, Antiviral, and Anti-fungal Activity
The herb’s phytochemicals have the potential to address a wide range of chemical, physical, infectious, physiological, and emotional stresses.
Tulsi can’t magically change your mood, but it may moderate cortisol to help protect body systems during stressful times. It has the potential to help subside some symptoms of depression.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A study published in The Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine reveals that the Tulsi plant has a unique combination of actions that may help the body and mind cope with a wide range of chemical, physical, infectious, and emotional stresses and help to restore physiological and psychological function. The study, titled “A Herb for All Reasons,” highlights Tulsi’s phytochemicals, which may support stress management, respiratory support, blood sugar level regulation, heart health, and dental and oral health.
In recent years, numerous studies have revealed that Tulsi, also known as Holy Basil and Ocimum sanctum, has anti-bacterial, antiviral, and antifungal activity, including activity against many pathogens responsible for human infections. Tulsi has also been shown to support the body’s defenses against infective threats by enhancing immune responses in non-stressed and stressed animals and healthy humans.
Researchers are now investigating whether Tulsi may also support the treatment of various human bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, skin and wound infections, typhoid fever, cholera, tuberculosis, gonorrhea, acne, herpes simplex, pneumonias and fungal infections, and mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.
“Tulsi tea may help address physical, chemical, metabolic, and psychological stress,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “Tulsi can’t magically change your mood, but it may moderate cortisol to help protect body systems during stressful times. It has the potential to help subside some symptoms of depression.”
Tulsi contains a high index of a wide variety of pharmacological activities, including antimicrobial, immunomodulatory, antistress, anti-inflammatory, antiulcer, antidiabetic, hepatoprotective, chemoprotective, antihyperlipidemic, cardioprotective, antioxidant, antitussive, radioprotective, memory enhancing, antiarthritic, antifertility, antihypertensive, anticoagulant, anticataract, anthelmintic, and antinociceptive activities.
The medicinal properties of Tulsi have been studied in hundreds of scientific studies including in vitro, animal and human experiments. Within Ayurveda, Tulsi is known as “The Incomparable One,” “Mother Medicine of Nature,” and “The Queen of Herbs.” Tulsi contains natural antioxidants that may help protect the body against free-radical damage. Its major constituents include eugenol, carvacrol, linalool, saponins, flavonoids, ursolic acid, rosmarinic acid, propanoic acid, and linoleic acid.
“There is good reason to believe that a lifestyle-related approach to optimal health will benefit from support with Tulsi extract as a health supplement,” Van der Linden says. “To learn more about Tulsi, a good place to start is our Tulsi FAQ.”
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sell the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Tulsi, Cistus incanus, and Phyllanthus niruri. These teas and extracts provide support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.
