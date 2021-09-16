Sports Nutrition Market is Expected to Reach USD 47.92 Billion by 2027 - ResearchCMFE

Increasing popularity of fitness and self-care along with rising number of fitness centers and health clubs are prominently expected to drive the Global Sports Nutrition Market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON CA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latest research report on Sports Nutrition Market Growth Analysis 2021-2027 by ResearchCMFE provides a detailed outlook of the market with brief information of industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges.

The Global Sports Nutrition Market was valued at USD 24.25 billion in the base year 2020, and is projected to reach USD 47.92 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2017-2027). The major factor attributing to the growth in sports nutrition market is the growing popularity of fitness, self-care and preventive medication among people. The mounting cases of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes are rapidly increasing across the globe. In addition, long working hours and a busy lifestyle are posing several challenges in healthy eating patterns and thus, leading to anxiety, weakness, depression, and other health-related issues. Therefore, to serve this nutrition gap, consumers are rapidly inclining towards nutritional products and sports supplements which is thereby impacting the growth of global sports nutrition market.

Global Sports Nutrition Market Report Overview:

The research report covers all the necessary data regarding the market patterns of growth in the market and the factors driving this growth. This research report offers a detailed study of an important microscopic view of the industry to define the footprints of the major players like Ultimate Nutrition Inc., Abbott Nutrition, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Cardiff Sports Nutrition Ltd, Glanbia Plc., etc. he leading and dominant players in the global Sports Nutrition market are intrinsically analyzed based on key factors in the competition analysis part of the study. The report covers Leading Countries and analyzes the potential of the global Sports Nutrition market, providing statistical information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, and market entry strategy analysis, opportunities, and forecasts. The biggest highlight of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19.

Key Market Segmentation of Sports Nutrition Industry:

The segmentation of the Sports Nutrition market has been offered based on product type, application, mode of transportation, company profiles, and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence Covered in Sports Nutrition Market Report are:

Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

Abbott Nutrition, Inc.

Glanbia Plc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Post Holdings, Inc.

GNC Holdings

Clif Bar & Company

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Stokely-Van Comp, Inc.

AirStrip Technologies

Science in Sport

The Hut Group

Cardiff Sports Nutrition Ltd

PowerBar

Global Sports Nutrition Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

Global Sports Nutrition Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Protein Powder

Iso Drink Powder

Creatine

BCAA

Supplement Powder

RTD Protein Drinks

Sports Drinks

Carbohydrate Drinks

Protein Bars

Energy Bars

Global Sports Nutrition Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

Small Retail

Drug & Specialty Stores

Fitness Institutions

Online

Regional Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market:

From a geographic segmentation perspective, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in global sports nutrition market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In this region, Japan holds a significant share in the sports nutrition market as sports is an integral part of the Japanese culture. Several traditional sports, such as sumo and martial arts, along with popular western sports like baseball and football in the country are responsible for growing sports nutrition market in the region. Sports drink is the most popular and demanding sports nutrition product consumed by Japanese. Therefore, increasing consumption of sports drinks and other nutrition products in the country is driving the sports nutrition industry. Moreover, growing hectic lifestyles of consumers in the developing economies such as China and India, are paving way for sports nutrition food as a convenient food choice after exercising. In addition, rapid growth in the number of health centers and gyms in this region along with improved accessibility and awareness of sports nutrition products is majorly driving the sports nutrition market in this region.

Key Findings:

Based on product type, the supplement powder segment is estimated held the largest share in 2020 and expected to dominate the sports nutrition market during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, drug & specialty Stores along with the small retail segment is projected to have a significant share in the sports nutrition market.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected attain the fastest growth in sports nutrition market during the forecast period.

Recent News, Developments, and investments in Sports Nutrition Market:

In June, 2021, Maheshwari Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (MPIL), a leading herbal Ayurveda pharma brand in India, launched its new product ‘Protium’. Protium is a pro-performance protein powder, which combines 85% Whey isolate concentrate that is sourced from Europe along with ayurvedic herbs such as Hadjob, Ashwagandha, Pomegranate, Hadjob and Kaunch.

In September 2020, Lonza announced the launch of its first probiotic ingredient ‘TWK10’ for sports nutrition. This new ingredient is a Lactobacillus Plantarum strain which is isolated from the Taiwanese Kimchi strain, that helps in enhancing athletic performance by improving muscle endurance and energy harvesting.

