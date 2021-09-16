Unmanned Composites Market Set to Encounter Paramount Growth by 2027
The global Unmanned Composites Market was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2019 & is expected to reach a value of 3.8 USD Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 16.8%YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Unmanned Composites market was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.8 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 16.8%.
An unmanned system is a self-piloted or remote machine which is prepared with all the required sensors, data processing centers, automatic control, and also the advanced communication systems. This system is very much capable of performing various operations such as military missions, rescue missions, civilian surveillance, and also used in law enforcement. Based on their application, unmanned systems can be categorized into the Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), and other few categories. The key objective behind manufacturing them is to derive excellent mechanical properties, durability, and cost-effectiveness with respect to manufacturing and maintenance, without adding any weight. The composite construction is a natural fit for an unmanned system on account of its ability to impart properties such as stiffness and strength while reducing the system’s overall weight.
The Unmanned Composites Markets industry is continually reinventing itself with new processes, materials, and products. Unmanned Vehicle components & process companies are investing in new technologies to expand into the global market. A composite, as the name suggests, essentially consists of two or possiblay more distinct materials depending on the platform type of the component. The components and the materials could be polymeric, metallic, or ceramic, while the fiber could be made from carbon, boron, glass, or aramid. The unmanned composite materials market can be segmented on the basis of following sectors: Carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP), Glass fiber reinforced polymers (GFRP), Boron fiber-reinforced Polymer (BFRP), and Aramid fiber reinforced Polymers (AFRP). CFRP is the primary composite used in the construction of unmanned systems, particularly UAV airframes. These composites consist of thermoset resins which are cured when subjected to heating and used along with carbon fiber as a structural component. They are much lighter than Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer and stronger than metals. In 2019, The Unmanned Composite materials market has been evolving over the years owing to the subtly lightweight characteristics and properties of Composites. There is an increasing demand for lightweight and electric conductive composites due to its stability and durability. Also, disruptive technologies with respect to UAV play a major role in the future of the Aviation market, particularly in military applications.
The market is expected to rise globally at a moderate rate due to the well-performing industries starting from aviation, automotive, military, marines etc. Major players are identifying countries in the North-America region as high-end technology and light-weight materials are used in the product. As a result, these countries are constantly growing at a rapid pace as manufacturing hubs for many industries. High investments in Aviation, Military and Marines will see increased demand for UAV, UGV, USV and AUV applications and also in CFRP and other materials, thereby increasing the demand for Unmanned Composites Market.
Key reasons to buy this report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Unmanned Composites market size and elaborates on the latest market trends & developments and new product offerings.
It offers an insightful analysis of the Unmanned Composites market’s regional landscape.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.
The report identifies the most effective business strategies implemented by the market players for ideal business expansion.
Furthermore, the report explains the macro-economic and micro-economic factors influencing market growth and highlights the potential investment opportunities, new and existing pricing structures, and emerging product application areas in the global market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
As of 2019, Carbon Fiber-reinforced Polymer is the leading type segment of the global Unmanned Composites Market. This segment is projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its rising preference in end-use applications
The UAV and USV platform type in Unmanned Composites Markets segment has also shown the highest growth trend in 2019 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period
The application type of Interior and exterior type of Unmanned Composites Markets accounted for the most significant market share in 2019 and a significant growth rate during 2019-2027. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period
The AUV and ROV segment is the fastest-growing segment, registering the highest CAGR followed by the automotive segment which held the chief position in the Unmanned Composites Market
The North-America region accounted for the most significant market share in 2019. This region is proposed to remain the dominant regional segment with a CAGR of 17.1% during 2020-2027. The European region is the fastest-growing economy, which is projected to drive the global Unmanned Composites Market.
Both Asia-Pacific and MEA regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years
Key participants include Unitech Aerospace, Toray Industries Inc., Teledyne, Stratasys Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Solvay, Renegade Material Corporation, Quantum Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Carbon by Design
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Unmanned Composites Market on the basis of type, platform, application, and region:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2017–2027)
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer
Carbon Fibre
Matrix
Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer
Glass Fibre
Matrix
Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer
Boron Fibre
Matrix
Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer
Aramid Fibre
Matrix
Platform Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2017–2027)
UAV
Class II (150-600kg)
Class III (>600kg)
UGV
Medium (200-500 Lbs.)
Large (500-1,000 Lbs.)
Very Large (1,000-2,000 Lbs.)
Extremely Large (>2,000 Lbs.)
USV
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
AUV
Man-Portable Vehicles
Light Weight Vehicles
Heavy Weight Vehicles
Large Vehicles
ROV
Small Vehicles
High Capacity Electric Vehicles
Work Class Vehicles
Heavy Work Class Vehicles
Passenger Drones
Autonomous Ship
Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2017–2027)
Interior
Exterior
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2017–2027)
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
U.A.E
Israel
Rest of MEA
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
