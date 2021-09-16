Pre-EXPO Event will be hosted by THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE featuring Diplomats, Investors, and Startups.

The Abrahamic Business Circle - Agriculture Event

Global Networking for IMPACT INVESTMENT AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR SOURCING OF FUNDINGS.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 20 plus Diplomats and several Country’s Representatives, Investors from different countries, High-Profile Individuals, and Global Members will be attending The Abrahamic Business Circle Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 on the 29th of September 2021 at The Oberoi Dubai, Dubai, UAE from 2pm to 6pm and will be followed by cocktails post-networking at 6pm to 8pm.

The Abrahamic Business Circle supply continuing knowledge to our audience who are Business Leaders and Investors from all business sectors.

Throughout the event, attendees will hear from reputable speakers from industry experts in Agriculture, Agricultural Investment, Blockchain and Diplomats. These will be delivered through keynote presentations and panel discussions.

DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS are H.E. DR. DR. h.c. RAPHAEL NAGEL, H.E. AMBASSADOR DENG DENG NHIAL, H.E. AMBASSADOR NAIPOTE KATONITABUA, H.E. AMBASSADOR RASHID SESAY, H.E. AMBASSADOR MALRAJ de SILVA, H.E. AMBASSADOR HJAYCEELYN QUINTANA, H.E. AMBASSADOR NGUYỄN MẠNH TUẤN, H.E. AMBASSADOR ADAMA SANGARE, H.E. DEPUTY AMBASSADOR DOUWE BUZEMAN, H.E. DZUMAKHONZODA DZAMSHED DZURAKHON, DR. TILLMANN LAUK LL.M, DAVID GIBSON-MOORE, BARRY R. DENISON, DAVID SOLOMON, MALACHI HALLIDAY, OMID HONARI, AHMED ALHEFEITI, BRUCE JEONG, NORMAN KUTEMPEROR, ROBERTO CROCI, VALENTINA CASTELLANI-QUINN, DR. PEPPER STEWART, PROF. DR. FELIPE DEBASA, DR.CHRISTOPHER ABRAHAM PH.D, FCIM, DANA COCHRAN and PROF.DR.DR.h.c. SIR MILAN KRAJNC.

This Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration and knowledge while continuing to sustain long standing relationships among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

His Excellency Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals (UHNWI), Founder and The Abrahamic Business Circle's Chairman of the Board will welcome Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all sectors + Private Offices of the Royal Families + some Members of the Royal Families and distinguished guest from Agriculture Sector.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is one of the fastest-growing global networking organizations and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial

Dialogue forum to stimulate Business. Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who share the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization’s initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Upcoming Conference Date remaining in the year 2021:

• 25th November 2021-Technology Investment Conference 2021

