Ethylene Carbonate Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 493.2 Million by 2028 | CAGR 6%
Reports And Data
The global Ethylene Carbonate market was valued at USD 0.28 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 493.2 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 6%.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study covers the genre of chemicals and materials with special focus on the ethylene carbonate market. Ethylene Carbonate is an organic compound that holds the capacity of dissolving large amounts of electrolytes. It is a highly polar solvent in nature. The compound is said to have a melting point at a temperature of 39.5°C and a boiling point of 248°C. The compound can be used in various industries such as, automotive, oil and gas, medical etc.
Reports and Data has added a new investigative report on the Global Ethylene Carbonate Market that offers insightful data about market dynamics such as drivers and restraints, growth opportunities and prospects, current and historic data, segments and sub-segments, and recent technological advancements in the market. The report provides market estimations such as market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR, and market analysis for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with company profiles and product portfolios. To provide a deeper understanding of the global market, the report offers a statistical analysis of the global and local production and consumption ratio.
Key companies in the report: Mitsubishi Chemicals, BASF SE, Huntsman, Asahi Kasei and Toagosei Co. Ltd.
Rising global population has led to increasing number of construction and building activities across the globe, in turn, driving demand for materials and chemicals. Availability of advanced finishing materials, environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, and growing progress of plastics industry has significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Chemicals and materials industry is a crucial part of the world economy and produces over 70,000 products that are needed across various end-use industries. Consumer products such as soaps, detergents, and cosmetics, along with electronic gadgets, automobiles, and paints & cosmetics, among others are in high demand across the globe and are majorly dependent on various types of chemicals and materials. International corporations are actively engaged in developing sustainable products to reduce carbon emissions and pollution and ensure safe operations of the facilities. These key factors have significantly contributed to market revenue growth and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Ethylene Carbonate market on the basis of application, form, end use, and region:
Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)
Solid
Liquid
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)
Lithium Battery Electrolytes
Solvents
Photochromatic applications
Lubricants
Plasticizers
Medical products
Others
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)
Medical
Automotive
Oil and Gas
Personal Care
Others
Key companies are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, brand promotions, and R&D activities among others to cater to growing global demand and gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also analyzes the presence of key companies, their ventures, and investment and funding opportunities in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The study covers critical information and factual data about the Ethylene Carbonate industry along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer better understanding of the competitive landscape of the global Ethylene Carbonate market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Ethylene Carbonate is a highly polar solvent featuring high boiling point (up to a temperature of 248°C), low toxicity, no odor and high solubility for polymers are the key properties that make it an ideal solvent and therefore, an attractive option to several industries.
One unique property of Ethylene Carbonate is that it is an organic, highly aprotic solvent. This feature boosts the demand for this compound in several industries as they require compounds that do not have a hydrogen atom bound to either oxygen, nitrogen or fluorine.
The versatility of application in the several industries such as automotive, personal care, oil and gas etc. has spiraled the demand for ethylene carbonate market. This is the key factor driving the demand.
Lithium battery electrolytes dominate the market as there is a rising demand for high power and energy in batteries. This rise in the demand for lithium batteries electrolytes is accelerating the demand for ethylene carbonates in the market. It continues to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%. The rising demand for lithium battery electrolytes is one of the major factors propelling the market.
The continuous research and development to expand the domains of application of ethylene carbonates has significantly propelled the market, increasing its demand.
Despite the several factors driving the market, factors such as the scarcity of raw materials as well as regulations on the use of ethylene carbonate in various industries, are some of the major restraining factors affecting the growth of this market.
Asia Pacific dominates the market due to the growth in the oil and gas and automotive industries. It holds a market share of 41.8%. An exponential rise in the population in emerging countries such as China is held responsible for this rise in the market demand. The region continues to grow at a CAGR as high as 6.3%.
Along with Asia Pacific, North America and Europe are the two markets that are the regions dominating the market due to their technological advancements. North America is expected to continue rising at a CAGR of 6.4%. Similarly, European markets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%.
