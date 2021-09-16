Ethernet Testers Market Size Worth USD 2.67 Billion at CAGR of 20.7%, By 2028 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Ethernet Testers Market Size – USD 595.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.7%, Increase in demand for ethernet testers in service providers.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for ethernet testers in 1GbE to 100GbE connection speed type coupled with high investment in R&D of ethernet testers is fueling market growth.
The Global Ethernet Testers Market is forecast to reach USD 2.67 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Ethernet testers market is rising rapidly in the global market owing to the increase in the new internet of things (IoT) users, market penetration for high-speed internet connectivity, and growth in internet traffic, among other reasons. Ethernet testers market includes all the components and accessories used to test, troubleshoot, and measure network channel, check link strength & connectivity, connection continuity, band speed, and other ethernet glitches.
In the year 2018, network equipment manufacturers segment has witnessed the highest demand in Ethernet testers market. Network equipment manufacturers make use of the ethernet testing equipment the most out of any other segments. Their research and work related to a network hub, switches, routers, modems, bridging, and repeating, among others, stimulates the Ethernet Testers market growth at a significant pace.
North American Ethernet Testers market is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 0.65 Billion in the year 2028, owing to its extensive market penetration in gigabit Ethernet and endless effort for seamless ethernet networking.
Key participants include IBM, Questel, Beijing Xinertel Technology, Yokogawa Test & Measurement, Spirent Communications, Xena Networks, EXFO Inc., Keysight Technologies, VIAVI Solutions Inc., and Teledyne LeCroy.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Amongst end users, Network Equipment Manufacturers segment is likely to continue being the dominator of the Ethernet testers market with almost 35.5% of market possession and would grow with a CAGR of 21.4% by 2028. Network equipment manufacturers invent product line-ups of hubs, switches, routers, gateways, bridges, transceivers and others. Ethernet testers include circuit troubleshooter, bandwidth speed validator, speed performance tester, network deploying solutions, and so on. The network equipment manufacturers either invents those components or they make use of those components for their research and development purpose, thus, making them the most prominent market out of all the segments.
• Service Providers need to debug and analyze the Ethernet protocol incessantly. The service providers consist of data carriers, wireless communications, inter and intranet solutions, satellite programs via cables and most commonly sellers of bandwidth or network providers. To execute all of these operations evenly, they need to have all the high-end ethernet testing equipment. The service providers end-users segment is forecasted to have a market share of 27.5% by 2028, with a growth rate of 22.0% throughout the forecast period.
• Up to 1GbE from connection speed time segment had a market share of 44.9% in 2018 and will keep growing with a CAGR of 18.2%. The market penetration for speed in the bandwidth of the Local Area Networks are rising incredibly. Gigabit Ethernet technology has been growing apace coupled with modern fiber optic technology. The standard twisted pair Cat-5 fast ethernet cable could mostly transit 100Mb per second rate. This segment is the initial version of gigabit ethernet and primarily used in the budget-friendly end use.
• Network channel testers are used to verify the performance of the channel from workstation to connecting hubs. Patch cords are also ascertained here. Most of the IT and telecommunication companies use this segment type. The market of this segment is forecasted to gain USD 0.31 Billion by 2028 with a successive CAGR of 21.7% throughout the forecasted period.
• APAC is predicted to grow with an overall CAGR of 26.1% throughout the forecast period, and is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 0.62 Billion by 2028 in the Ethernet testers market. An impressive number of increasing consumer base of the internet in the developing countries like India, China, and Japan for its consistent technological advancements in telecommunication industry coupled with India’s massive progression in IT solution will help the APAC grow at a higher margin throughout the forecasted period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Ethernet Testers Market on the basis of end-users, connection speed type, type, and region:
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Service Providers
Network Equipment Manufacturers
IT & Telecommunication Companies
Telecommunication Regulatory Bodies
Others
Connection Speed Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Up to 1GbE
1GbE to 100GbE
Above 100GbE
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Speed Tester
Wire Mapping
Continuity Testers
Permanent Link Tester
Network Channel Tester
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
