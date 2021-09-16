Global Tracksuits Market to Garner $17.98 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in participation of consumers in physical fitness activities, increase in number of millennials, and shift in trend toward athleisure wear have boosted the growth of the global tracksuits market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 outbreak has negatively affected the manufacturing of tracksuits due to low supply of raw materials and disruption of the supply chain.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tracksuits market generated $8.68 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $17.98 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in participation of consumers in physical fitness activities, increase in number of millennials, and shift in trend toward athleisure wear have boosted the growth of the global tracksuits market. However, volatile cost of raw materials and availability of counterfeit brands hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in trend of premiumization and increase in promotional activities & initiatives by various organizations are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Tracksuits Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13421

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak has negatively affected the manufacturing of tracksuits due to the low supply of raw materials and disruption of the supply chain. Moreover, the economic instability across the globe hampered the manufacturing industry.

However, the supply-demand gap of tracksuits is expected to minimize as the number of vaccinated people increases and international import-export resumes.

The closure of fitness centers and cancellation of sports events further hampered the demand for tracksuits.

The report segments the global tracksuits market on the basis of product, location, travelers type, and region.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13421

Based on product, the cotton segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the wool segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of location, the men segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the kids segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The global tracksuits market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13421?reqfor=covid

The global tracksuits market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Adidas AG, HanesBrands Inc., ASICS Corporation, Jack & Jones, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Nike, Inc., Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd., Under Armour, Inc., Puma Se, and Wildcraft.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Market Pulse: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com/ Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research