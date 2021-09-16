Global AR in Enterprise Market Size Revenue Will Reach USD 30,530 Million By 2025: According to Facts & Factors

[210+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global AR in Enterprise Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 1,645 Million in 20189 to reach USD 30,530 million by 2025, at 51.7% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Vuzix Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., CyberGlove Systems, Inc., Blippar, DAQRI LLC and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “AR in Enterprise Market By Component (Hardware and Software), By Display Device (Head-Mounted Display, Head-Up Display, and Smart Glass), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprise), and By Application (Automotive, Retail, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Gaming): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global AR in Enterprise Market size & share expected to reach to USD 30,530 Million by 2025 from USD 1,645 Million in 2018, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.7% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global AR in Enterprise Market: Overview

Massive demand for AR technology is witnessed by the firms involved in the creative business like retail, video games, video entertainment, and live events. However, a large number of enterprises that are not involved in the creative business of gaming & entertainment are testing and accepting AR technologies. Moreover, a myriad range of businesses is using AR technology for supporting their workflow applications, increase productivity, and enhance collaboration.

Furthermore, smart glasses and AR gear aid or prove best substitutes for trainers as well as training manuals. Enterprise AR applications provide real-time troubleshooting guidelines in the research, manufacturing, and design domain. Apart from this, AR helps enterprises reduce the costs of producing new items and lowers entry barriers for new players in the AR sector.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global AR in Enterprise Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ar-in-enterprise-market-by-component-hardware-and-287

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

210+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Vuzix Corporation,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

Google Inc.,

Apple Inc.,

CyberGlove Systems Inc.,

Blippar,

DAQRI LLC,

Eon Reality Inc.,

Facebook Inc.,

HTC Corporation,

Magic Leap,

Marxent Labs, LLC,

Microsoft,

Corporation,

PTC,

Qualcomm,

Rockwell Collins,

Upskill,

Wikitude GmbH

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ar-in-enterprise-market-by-component-hardware-and-287

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of AR in Enterprise Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of AR in Enterprise Market?

What are the top companies operative in AR in Enterprise Market?

What segments are covered in AR in Enterprise Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of AR in Enterprise Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/ar-in-enterprise-market-by-component-hardware-and-287

Market Dynamics

Escalating demand for AR in retail & eCommerce sector to drive the market trends

The growing popularity of augmented reality systems in retail, as well as eCommerce activities, is likely to steer the growth of the AR in enterprise market over the forecast timeline. Moreover, AR in retail sector assists in viewing real-time images. Citing an instance, Ikea Place in the U.S. helps the end-users place virtual Ikea furniture in their homes in order to visualize how it looks when assembled.

Furthermore, a massive preference for AR in medical & automotive sectors is predicted to further influence the growth of the market over the forecast timeline. For instance, AR offers a cost-efficient and time-saving approach for medical fraternity including physicians & students for treating the patients through mapping of medical data with a real-world simulation of surgeries. However, the market growth over the forecast timeline can be hampered due to factors like low storage space & limited size of memory cards in smartphones. Nevertheless, the huge fund allocation for developing AR technologies will enlarge the scope of the business along with nullifying the negative impact of the hindrances on the market over the forecast timeline.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/ar-in-enterprise-market-by-component-hardware-and-287

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global AR in Enterprise Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2018 Value USD 1,645 Million Market Forecast for 2025 USD 30,530 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 51.7% from 2019-2025 Base Year 2018 Forecast Year 2018-2025 Top Market Players Vuzix Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., CyberGlove Systems, Inc., Blippar, DAQRI LLC, and Others Segments Covered Component, Display Device, Enterprise Size, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Hardware to lead the component segment in terms of revenue by 2025

The segmental growth during the forecast period is owing to equipment display, controllers, host systems, and tracking systems being key hardware parts utilized in AR systems to acquire a seamless AR experience. Moreover, the escalating acceptance of technologically advanced hardware instruments in AR systems will further propel the growth of the hardware segment over 2019-2025.

Head-Mounted Display segment to record highest CAGR over the forecast period

The display device segment is set to register the highest growth rate of more than 51% during the period from 2019 to 2025. Moreover, the head-mounted display device is a key component of the headset and provides advanced vision and high 3D resolution pictures. Apart from this, the high acceptance of these display devices in AR systems along with the decreasing costs of head-mounted display devices will prompt the segmental growth over the forecast period.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/ar-in-enterprise-market-by-component-hardware-and-287

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global AR in Enterprise Market: Regional Analysis

North America to account for the major market revenue share by 2025

The regional market surge during the forecast timeline is credited to the high presence of mammoth industry players along with growing huge collaboration & partnerships between various firms to produce technologically innovative products for the customers. The U.S. is likely to be the key regional revenue pocket during the forecast timeline.

Browse the full “AR in Enterprise Market By Component (Hardware and Software), By Display Device (Head-Mounted Display, Head-Up Display, and Smart Glass), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprise), and By Application (Automotive, Retail, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Gaming): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/ar-in-enterprise-market-by-component-hardware-and-287

This report segments the AR in Enterprise market as follows:

AR in Enterprise Market: By Component Analysis

Hardware

Software

AR in Enterprise Market: By Display Device Analysis

Head-Mounted Display

Smart Glass

Head-up Display

AR in Enterprise Market: By Enterprise Size Analysis

SME’s

Large Enterprise

AR in Enterprise Market: By Application Analysis

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Gaming

Retail

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com