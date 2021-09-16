Global Palliative Care Market Size To Reach $25.30 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Surge in government expenditure on healthcare, rise in the geriatric population, and increase in incidence of life-threatening diseases drive the growth of the global palliative care market. Moreover, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a rise in the workload for palliative care teams as most teams are small in number and different palliative care providers have complementary roles.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Palliative Care Market generated $11.20 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $25.30 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5482



Surge in government expenditure on healthcare, rise in the geriatric population, and increase in incidence of life-threatening diseases drive the growth of the global palliative care market. However, lack of access to palliative care services in underdeveloped countries restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, high market growth potential in emerging markets presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected around 210 countries across the globe, due to which, there was a rise in the workload for palliative care teams as most teams are small in number and different palliative care providers have Complementary roles.

The use of telemedicine in palliative care showed signs of progress in symptom management, care with comfort, and patient & family satisfaction.

Moreover, telemedicine simplified cooperation between the specialized palliative care team nurse and community nurses, which is a useful parameter in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global palliative care market based on condition, age group, provider, and region.

Based on age group, the adults segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than 90% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5482



Based on provider, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global palliative care market analyzed in the research include Amedisys, Inc., Chemed Corporation (Vitas Healthcare), Fillmore Capital Partners, LLC (Golden Living Centers/GGNSC Holdings LLC), Genesis HealthCare (Skilled Healthcare Group Inc.), Home Instead, Inc., Kindred Healthcare, LLC (Gentiva Health Services Inc.), Public Sector Pension Investment Board (Sunrise Senior Living Centers), Senior Care Centers of America, Inc, Seymour Health, and UCLA Health.





Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”





Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Biomaterials Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Flow Cytometry Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Synthetic Biology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Biosurgery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Surgical Sutures Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



3D Cell Culture Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Nurse Call Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Patient Centric Healthcare App Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028







About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com