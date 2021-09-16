State Board of Education to Hold Special-Called Teleconference Meeting
MEDIA ADVISORY
For Immediate Release: September 1, 2021
WHO: Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE)
WHAT: The SBE will hold a special-called teleconference meeting to consider approval for emergency procurements for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, and Mississippi Student Information Systems (MSIS) state funds to deliver systems and supports to school districts in response to COVID-19.
WHEN: 10 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021
WHERE: View the SBE meeting livestream at msachieves.mdek12.org
AGENDA: www.mdek12.org/MBE/Agenda2021