State Board of Education to Hold Special-Called Teleconference Meeting

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release: September 1, 2021

WHO: Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE)

WHAT: The SBE will hold a special-called teleconference meeting to consider approval for emergency procurements for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, and Mississippi Student Information Systems (MSIS) state funds to deliver systems and supports to school districts in response to COVID-19.

WHEN: 10 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021

WHERE: View the SBE meeting livestream at msachieves.mdek12.org