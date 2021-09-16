Iowa Transportation Commission to meet October 12 in Waterloo

Submit Release
AMES, Iowa – Sept. 16, 2021 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold a public input meeting in Waterloo at the Courtyard Waterloo-Cedar Falls Hotel, 250 Westfield Avenue, in Waterloo on Oct. 12, 2021, to hear about transportation matters from representatives of local government, interest groups, and individuals. Items that may be discussed at the meeting include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program; transportation policies; and highway, aviation, rail, river, bicycle, pedestrian, and public transit issues.

A brief business meeting will begin at 8 a.m. immediately followed by the public input meeting. A detailed agenda will be posted on https://www.news.iowadot.gov/ prior to the meeting. Final plans for the public input meeting are subject to change based on the status of COVID-19 in Iowa and the Waterloo region.

While the meeting is anticipated to be open for in-person attendance by delegations and the public, participation via conference call or Teams is still encouraged to minimize the number of in-person attendees.

For more information concerning the meeting or to obtain a scheduled time on the agenda, contact the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Program Management Bureau, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010, telephone 515-239-1288 or email shawn.majors@iowadot.us. Please include the general topic you wish to discuss. The statements, presentations, or suggestions should be 10 minutes or less. 

