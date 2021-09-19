Tyrance Orthopedics now offering revolutionary PulseWave therapy as part of their Pain Relief Program

Tyrance Orthopedics offering Extra Corporeal Pressure Wave to treat orthopedic and muscular issues at no charge for the first treatment for a limited time.

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy uses the power generated from acoustic sound waves and radial pulse waves to stimulate new blood vessel growth called neovascularization and angiogenesis. This process forms new blood capillaries, increasing much-needed blood flow to the damaged region. This treatment has been used successfully in many orthopedic areas, including fractures, joint inflammation, and plantar fasciitis. Researchers and many studies have shown that low-intensity wave therapy is helping people with everyday issues like arthritis, low back pain, tennis elbow, shoulder pain, and various tendinopathies. More studies are being presented regularly, and the success rates are significant. Musculoskeletal pain is a growing concern among today's adults. There are many causes, including lifestyle, environment, genetics, trauma and illness. Shockwave therapy provides a non-drug-oriented solution. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 50 million American adults have chronic pain, defined as pain most days or every day for at least six months. This is a straightforward and effective solution for anyone experiencing these issues.

"Research shows the system provides significant improvement for those suffering from tennis elbow, low back pain, and sports injuries. The technology is sound, treatments short, with improved results over oral anti-inflammatory medication. I am thrilled with this non-drug solution," stated Dr. Patrick Tyrance Jr., MD. "We are excited to offer a complimentary treatment to anyone who qualifies and wishes to try the system; they will be amazed."

TOSM's medical director, Dr. Tyrance, Jr. continued, "Blood flow to the damaged area is essential for healing of injured joints, muscles and, tendons. People with chronic pain have lost the balance between inflammation, proliferation of new cells and remodeling of tissue and thus have a difficult time getting their bodies to heal themselves. Shock wave therapy offers a fast-non-invasive option." The responses from patients across the U.S have been significant. "By increasing vascularity and blood flow to the damaged area, healing processes may be quicker and longer-lasting thereby improving their quality of life."

Dr. Tyrance Jr. is the owner and clinical director of Tyrance Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (TOSM), specializing in expert diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions.

At TOSM, we deliver a Multi-Step Regenerative Program. We take the time to hear what you are experiencing and create a personalized solution that is often a combination of "best in class" options, including PRP (Platelet-Rich-Plasma), which has abundant growth factors and proteins generated by the body that stimulate cell tissue regeneration. Second is our unique approach with the application of cutting-edge equipment designed to increase oxygen and blood flow at a cellular level, thereby improving results and creating a long-term restoration of the damaged area.