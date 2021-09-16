Aluminum Wire Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2027
An increase in the need for the production of lightweight vehicles is significantly driving the demand for the Aluminum Wire market.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aluminum Wire market is forecasted to reach USD 69.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand from the home electrical appliances, as well as the growth of the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. However, copper wires act as a substitute in replacing the aluminum wires, owing to properties including high elasticity and high electrical conductivity, making them desirable for a variety of applications, thereby hampering the demand of the market.
Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled Global Aluminum Wire Market that offers vital statistical data about market size, market share, revenue growth, and evaluation of key segments such as types, applications, regions, technology, end-user, and prominent players of the industry. The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis and disruption in supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report also provides strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry level barriers and to established players to help them gain a robust footing in the market and capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the market.
Prominent players analyzed in the report are General Cable Technologies Corporation, Priority Wire & Cable Inc., Southwire Company, Trefinasa, Norsk Hydro ASA, Novametal Group, Termomecanica, Nexans, Axon Cable, Vedanta Limited, among others.
Market Overview:
Chemical and manufacturing industry largely caters to a broad range of commodity-related manufacturing and include a wide variety of materials such as sand, gravel, stone, and chemicals. Increasing focus on development of sustainable chemicals and materials, advancements in the development of smart materials such as nanocomposites and other advanced composites, and growing popularity of 3D printing have significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market. In addition, rising emphasis on green building and construction have increased use of renewable resources and this is also a key factor driving market growth.
Key companies are engaged in developing advanced materials having robust characteristics and forming strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches among others to gain a robust footing in the market. The competitive landscape section offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with profiles of the companies, their product portfolios, and lucrative business strategies undertaken by them.
The report further segments the Aluminum Wire market based on product types, applications, technology, end-use, and region, among others. The report also offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment along with market revenue share and CAGR.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aluminum Wire market on the basis of grade, product, application, and region:
Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Electrical
Alloy
Mechanical
Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Enameled
Paper Insulated
Fiber Glass Insulated
Nomex Insulated
Mica Insulated
Cotton Insulated
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Automobile
Circuit Breakers
Switches & Meters
Home Electrical Appliances
Motors
Rotating machine
Transformers
Shipping
The report also offers a detailed regional analysis along with information about which region is expected to account for largest revenue share or register the fastest revenue growth and the key factors contributing to their growth. The regions are analyzed with regards to supply and demand, import/export, production and consumption pattern, market share, revenue contribution, market size, along with a stringent analysis of the key players present in the key regions.
Regional analysis covers the following key regions:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
