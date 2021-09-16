Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027
Increasing demand from the construction sector for high strength components is driving the demand for the market.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market is projected to reach USD 42.89 billion in 2027. The rising commodity penetration in residential and company construction is anticipated to gain industry development as a result of superior aesthetics. Due to the cyclical nature of residential construction, the industry has seen extreme fluctuations in supply and demand. Stock prices are highly influenced by the manufacturers in the OSB industry because the raw materials account for a significant proportion of the overall manufacturing cost of directed panels.
Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market that offers vital statistical data about market size, market share, revenue growth, and evaluation of key segments such as types, applications, regions, technology, end-user, and prominent players of the industry. The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis and disruption in supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report also provides strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry level barriers and to established players to help them gain a robust footing in the market and capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the market.
Prominent players analyzed in the report are Norbond Inc., Kronospan Ltd, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, Georgia-Pacific, Huber Engineered Woods LLC, Sonae Arauco, Arbec Forest Products Inc., Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd., and Swiss Krono Group, among others.
Market Overview:
Chemical and manufacturing industry largely caters to a broad range of commodity-related manufacturing and include a wide variety of materials such as sand, gravel, stone, and chemicals. Increasing focus on development of sustainable chemicals and materials, advancements in the development of smart materials such as nanocomposites and other advanced composites, and growing popularity of 3D printing have significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market. In addition, rising emphasis on green building and construction have increased use of renewable resources and this is also a key factor driving market growth.
Key companies are engaged in developing advanced materials having robust characteristics and forming strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches among others to gain a robust footing in the market. The competitive landscape section offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with profiles of the companies, their product portfolios, and lucrative business strategies undertaken by them.
The report further segments the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market based on product types, applications, technology, end-use, and region, among others. The report also offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment along with market revenue share and CAGR.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Oriented Strand Board Market on the basis of grade, distribution channel, application, and region:
Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
OSB/1
OSB/2
OSB/3
OSB/4
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Construction
Furniture
Packaging
Others
The report also offers a detailed regional analysis along with information about which region is expected to account for largest revenue share or register the fastest revenue growth and the key factors contributing to their growth. The regions are analyzed with regards to supply and demand, import/export, production and consumption pattern, market share, revenue contribution, market size, along with a stringent analysis of the key players present in the key regions.
Regional analysis covers the following key regions:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
