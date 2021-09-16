Pleated Filters Market Size Is Likely To Reach Valuation of USD 15.18 Billion by 2027 - Reports and Data
The growing incidence in the application of HVAC systems by replacing old air conditioners is driving the demand for the market.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pleated Filters market is projected to reach USD 15.18 billion by 2027. The sector expects to be powered by increased demand for air filtration across the manufacturing sectors is expected to drive market growth in the pleated filters over the coming years. The factors such as growing environmental issues and a strict regulatory system have led to companies investing heavily in techniques and processes for air filtration. Also, the strict regulations and policies that regulate water treatment for both domestic and industrial waste-water are expected to stimulate the market for pleated filters.
Improving living status has increased disposable earnings, and increasing knowledge of health are some of the factors identified which are expected to drive market growth. The growing need for the implementation of air pollution control equipment anticipates a drive to demand Pleated Filters, especially in developing regions. The ever-increasing health issue, especially among urban youth, is expected to contribute significantly to market growth.
Major players are investing in research and development activities and continually introducing new products and services on the market to maximize the value of the customer's lifetime and thereby contribute to market growth. Furthermore, the firms are also interested in the creation of innovative sustainable products and technologies that give improved performance and better value to the clients.
Key participants include Clarcor Air Filtration, Denso Corporation, Troy Filters Ltd., Airex Filter Corporation, Delta filtration, Koch Filter Corporation, 3M Company, and Midwesco Filter Resources Inc., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The higher durability coupled with, the wider surface area for filtration, air filters account for the majority market share. A Significant amount of demand side has been projected to come from the mainly HVAC-led market segment.
• Pleated filters are more sturdy and efficient than standard fiberglass filters. They also cost less than electrostatic filters, which are super-efficient.
• The industry expects to be powered by increasing incidence of airborne diseases, as well as rising rates of rapid urbanization hazardous emissions. Increased disposable income and increased health awareness are also some of the factors listed which are expected to stimulate market development.
• All of the major market players have invested heavily in R&D initiatives in recent years, leading to the invention of many innovative products. Major players aim to enhance their product portfolio through strategic mergers and small and medium-sized enterprise acquisitions. So an intense rivalry among players is expected in the coming years.
• In September 2018, Dexwet Holdings Company, the parent company of Austro-American filter maker dexwet International AG, acquired German air purification equipment manufacturer Aludo. Aludo 's takeover marks the beginning of the development of new high-quality air-purification devices.
Reports and Data segmented the global Pleated Filters industry report based on Product Type, Material Type, and applications for this study:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)
Air Filters
Oil Filters
Food & Beverage Filters
Others
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)
Polyester
Cotton
Paper
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Commercial
Residential
Chemical & Petrochemicals
Paints & Coating
Electronics
Industrial
Oil & Gas
Food & Beverage
Others
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Pleated Filters Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
