Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Baltimore County

September 16, 2021

(PARKVILLE, MD) – Troopers arrested a Baltimore County man early Wednesday morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigation developed evidence of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Aaron Anthony Speight, 22, of Parkville, Maryland. Speight is charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of distribution of child pornography. He was transported to the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he awaits a bail hearing.

Beginning in May 2021, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online. At about 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. Speight was arrested at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation continues …

Aaron Speight

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov