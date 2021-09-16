BOARD MEMBER AND C-LEVEL TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE, AMY BUNSZEL AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Amy Bunszel

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Amy Bunszel of Lafayette, CA, in the United States.Amy serves as Executive Vice President, Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Design for Autodesk, Inc. (NASD: ADSK). As a member of the executive team, she manages product strategy and execution for Autodesk’s flagship AEC design offerings. With more than 25 years of experience innovating software products across the architecture, engineering, and construction, manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries, Amy inspires innovative strategy while driving large-scale agile software development around the globe. She also serves on the board of Pixelworks (NASD: PXLW) and was a co-founder of Linius Technologies, which Autodesk acquired in 2003."As a global technology executive, board member, and entrepreneur, Amy brings the type of mindset around risk governance that is very focused on value creation through good risk-taking," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "We are thrilled to include her among our alumni and are very happy to see how she will take this knowledge into both the executive suite and the boardroom," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance , the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.Amy was a member of the DCRO Institute's first guided study cohort for the Certificate in Risk Governance Program. In guided study cohorts, executives and board members collaborate on case studies, address current headline issues, and put into practice the knowledge they gained from the program, all under the guidance of a highly regarded and practicing board member or executive."The course material was highly relevant to my role as both an executive and board member. I especially liked framing risk-governance as an opportunity. Risks exist everywhere and managing risk with a focus on opportunity and not just the downside can deliver great value."The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute works globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

