Food Traceability (Tracking Technologies) Market To See Record Break Revenue $22,274.1 Million By 2025

Food Traceability Market

Supportive legislative frameworks, ability to trace contamination & assist product calls, and certifications & standardizations drive the growth in the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food Traceability (Tracking Technologies) Market is expected to garner $22.27 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of key segments, market size & forecasts, top winning strategies, key market players, and competitive landscape.Food traceability (tracking technologies) involves screening the movement of food & related products via their production, processing, and distribution. As food production consists of various stages, including sourcing seeds & fertilizers, farming, harvesting, processing, storage, transportation, and retail sales, there are risks associated, such as contamination, making it imperative to have a food traceability system. The procedures involved during this include identification, link, records of information, collection & storage of information, and verification.Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/105 The primary purpose of food tracking is food safety and prevention from food-borne diseases, thus being directly related to the health of consumers. The global food traceability (tracking technologies) market is segmented based on equipment, technology, application, end user, and region.Currently, the food traceability market is well established in developed countries such as the U.S., the UK, Japan, Australia, and others, due to early implementation by corporate professionals and government policies supporting food traceability in these countries. Currently, food can be sourced through any part of the world, which possesses a major challenge for traceability. Emerging nations, such as India, China, Korea, and others, are in the process of adopting strict traceability systems due to increase in awareness & knowledge among the general population and improvement in lifestyle of people, thus driving rapid growth of the food traceability market in Asia-Pacific.Based on equipment, the 2D & 1D scanners segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected maintain its lead status by 2023. This is due to rise in demand for traceable solutions across various industries and mandatory usage of barcodes, QR codes, data-matrix codes, and dot codes for packaging in food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, and other industries. However, the sensors segment is expected to register the largest growth rate with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, 2018–2025. This is due to its usage for tracking the details of the food conditions at different stages of the supply chain and reliability in difficult environmental conditions. The research also analyzes PDA with GPS, thermal printers, tags & labels, and others.Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the largest growth rate with a CAGR of 14.9% from 2018 to 2025, owing to growth in application industries such as fresh produce & seeds, fisheries, and meat & livestock along with expansion of leading players in China, India, and other emerging economies. However, North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2017, and will maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to supportive government initiatives for exploring and evaluating the methods and technologies for fast and efficient tracking & tracing of foods.Do Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/105 Industry Key PlayersLeading market players analyzed in the research are C.H. Robinson Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Intermec Inc., DuPont Nutrition & Health, Cognex Corporation, Motorola solutions, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, MASS Group, IBM Corp, and Zebra Technologies.Similar Reports:Colostrum Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/colostrum-market Baking Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baking-ingredients-market Biowaste Containers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biowaste-containers-market