Trash Bags Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2028
The Global Trash Bags Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
A trash bag is a flexible cloth used to acquire, shop, dispose of, and handle trash. Also, it has an in-depth application inside the distribution and transportation of clutter or rubbish. It is a product of various substances consisting of high-density polythene (HDPE), low-density polythene (LDPE), linear combination polythene, medium-density polythene (MDPE), recycled polythene, metallocene polythene (mPE), degradable polythene, biodegradable polythene, woven polypropylene, and co-extruded plastic baggage. Trash luggage constituted of these materials are low price, hygienic, long-lasting, leak-proof, lightweight, portable, offer resistance to water& air to satisfy USDA and FDA specifications, and be recycled.
Market Dynamics
According to the World Bank document 2020, the amount of worldwide trash generated in city regions is growing quicker than the urbanization charge. In common, everybody produces 1.2 kg of waste, and globally 7.4 million lots of trash are produced in step with day. These wastes are generated from residential and company regions along with colleges, workplaces, market locations, eating places, households, industries, agriculture, business complexes, and many others.
Rising awareness regarding hygiene will increase the trash bags demand globally.
The trash bags witness a high adoption rate in the developed markets as compared to emerging economies. This is primarily attributed to the high disposable incomes in developed economies, leading to high living standards. In developed economies, such as the US, Germany, and Canada, trash bags are considered a mandatory commodity than unessential commodities in developing economies. The rapid growth in urbanization across emerging markets has led to a significant increase in the trash bags adoption rate. Continued product developments and awareness in these regions, coupled with increasing disposable incomes, are expected to enhance trash bags' consumption in the overall global market.
Trash bags are widely used in industrial, retail, and institutional areas. The high manufacturing of star-sealed bottom trash bags is majorly in demand globally due to its high durability and storage capacity features. The product development, the increasing purchasing power of buyers in developing economies, and strict government regulations coupled with awareness programs are widely increasing the demand and consumption of trash bags worldwide during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for easily recycled trash bags
Technological development influences the sales of trash bags, and changes in regulatory scenarios support the trash bags market’s growth. Consumers' evolving lifestyle, increasing health and environmental awareness, and supportive environmental policies implemented by various governments worldwide are the major factors responsible for the increasing global demand for easily recycled trash bags and, thereby, their market growth. Owing to its value-added applications, right from handling waste to transportation and trash distribution, the market for trash bags is expected to create significant change and further raise investment opportunities for companies operating in the market, especially in developing countries such as India and Mexico. Besides, the trash bags market is expected to continue to grow steadily in developed countries, wherein the consumer demand for trash storage and its management is high. The market's main growth drivers are private consumers, local packaging firms, and retailers, focusing more on delivering the local market product.
However, the trash bag market's sustainability majorly depends on new product innovations, such as bags with enhanced odor control benefits. Additionally, big and small retailers and increasing consumer preference for using cheap local products have created a highly competitive business environment for big brands of garbage bags worldwide.
Segment Analysis
By Material
• High-Density Polyethylene
• Low-Density Polyethylene
• Linear Low-Density Polyethylene
• Bio-Degradable Polyethylene
• Others
By Capacity
• Less Than 25 kg
• 25-75 kg
• 75-150 kg
• More Than 150 kg
By Type
• Trash Bags
• Star Sealed Trash Bags
• Flat Star Sealed Trash Bags
• Flat Trash Bags
• T-Shirt Trash Bags
• Zipper Bags
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• E-Commerce
• Others
By End-User
• Laboratories
• Institutions
• Residential
• Industries
• Hospitals
• Corporate Offices
• Others
Geographical Analysis
Based on geography, the study analyzes the trash bags market in the global market, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The Asia Pacific leads the global market throughout the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific dominates the trash bags market as in China, the production and consumption of films are enormous and majorly made of trash bags. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with forecast periods h the highest growth period due to increasing business expansion and awareness among the customers. It leads to the market's growth due to the availability of low-priced raw materials used for manufacturing trash bags. Germany is dominating the European market due to the ban on single-use plastic in the region. In the North American area, the U.S. is looming due to the increasing working-class population. With the growing awareness of clean surroundings, the demand for trash bags is growing in the region.
Competitive Landscape
Trash bags market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor. Components included are company overview, revenue generated, market potential, company financials, investment in research and development, global presence, production sites and facilities, new market initiatives, company strengths and weaknesses, product trials pipelines, product approvals, product launch, patents, application dominance, product width and breadth, and technology lifeline curve. The key trash bags players which are contributing to the growth of the global market include Inteplast Group, Polykar Industries Inc., Polyethics Industries, Mapco (Pvt) Ltd, Four Star Plastics, Novolex, Reynolds Consumer Products, Berry Global Inc., NOVPLASTA CZ, The Clorox Company, Biodegradable Plastic Bags China, Weifang Kangle Plastics Co., Ltd, Foshan City Taiyang Packing Co., Ltd, Jiangxi Uleader Packing Co., Ltd., and Changle Shuguang Industry Co., Ltd, among others.
