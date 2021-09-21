Anchor Subaru Is Proud to Offer Service Specials to Customers

Business Logo

Anchor Subaru's main goals is to ensure customers can keep their vehicles maintained and are committed to making the world a better place with good interaction.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anchor Subaru offers service specials to customers that will keep them on the road. One of their main goals is to ensure customers can keep their vehicles maintained without having to interrupt their life at the same time. The technicians at Anchor Subaru are experienced and capable of handling almost any repair or maintenance customers need to be completed for their vehicles.Anchor Subaru is proud to offer 10% off service to any military members who present a valid military ID. They also beat any competitor’s price from other dealers by 10% when customers present a written service estimate. Anchor Subaru strives to make every car repair as affordable as possible for customers so they can keep their vehicles on the road. They are Subaru specialists but have the expertise to service all brands. Anchor Subaru offers various service specials throughout the year for customers to take advantage of and ensure their vehicles remain in good working shape.Anyone who would like to learn more about the services offered by Anchor Subaru can visit their website or call 1-401-769-1199.About Anchor Subaru: Anchor Subaru is committed to making the world a better place and they prove it with how they interact with customers and their involvement with the community. From sales to service, and everywhere in between, Anchor Subaru strives to create a positive experience for everyone who walks through their doors.Company: Anchor SubaruAddress: 949 Eddie Dowling HwyCity: North SmithfieldState: RIZip code: 02896Telephone number: 401-769-1199

Anchor Subaru - Next Day Service - Get those Recalls Done Fast!