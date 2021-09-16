Libertarian Party of NY Applauds Federal Court Block Of Medical Worker Vaccine Mandates, Urges Governor to End Mandates
Libertarian Party of New York compares vaccine mandates to 'my body my choice' as a violation of civil liberties and urges Governor Hochul to end all mandates.
The hypocritical statement from Governor Hochul’s office shows a disconnect from the realities of the ‘my body, my choice’ value to which her political comrades continually give lip service.”UTICA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, United States District Judge David Hurd granted a preliminary injunction that blocks the State of New York from mandating medical workers to be vaccinated. A group of health care workers had sued, arguing that their Constitutional rights had been violated because the state's mandate disallowed religious exemptions.
In a statement, Governor Hochul’s office responded by stating, "Governor Hochul is doing everything in her power to protect New Yorkers and combat the Delta variant by increasing vaccine rates across the State. Requiring vaccination of healthcare workers is critical to this battle." In a statement on Wednesday, Hochul noted that her office is prepared to appeal this decision.
Cody Anderson, Chair of the Libertarian Party of New York, applauded the court’s ruling, and rejected the Governor’s statement in support of the mandates.
“The legislature unconstitutionally abdicated their lawmaking responsibilities to former Governor Cuomo in March 2020, and Governor Hochul’s executive order was cast in the same tyrannical mold. We applaud Judge Hurd’s ruling, and agree that the healthcare heroes who labored throughout the pandemic are imminently harmed by the state’s mandates,” Anderson explained. “The court’s ruling also implicitly recognizes the immediate harm that would be done to the state’s healthcare system by the dismissal of thousands of medical workers pursuant to the Governor’s order.
“The hypocritical statement from Governor Hochul’s office shows a disconnect from the realities of the ‘my body, my choice’ value to which her political comrades continually give lip service. It puts on clear display the Governor’s utter contempt for the civil rights of every New Yorker. Following former Governor Cuomo’s departure in disgrace, the courts have sent a clear message that executive power overreach is no longer acceptable. Citizens must flood the streets and join healthcare workers at local rallies around the state in protest of these unjust and unconstitutional mandates. Every voter in New York must contact their State Legislators, as well as Assembly Speaker Heastie and Senate Leader Stewart-Cousins, and demand a vote to rescind the ever-growing list of mandates, including an end to the Excelsior Pass program and a repeal of the employer liability provisions of the NYS HERO Act.”
For more information about the Libertarian Party of New York, please visit lpny.org. You may also visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/LPNYOfficial, Twitter @LPNYOfficial, or Instagram @LPNYOfficial.
