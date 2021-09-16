Libertarian Party of NY Applauds Federal Court Block Of Medical Worker Vaccine Mandates, Urges Governor to End Mandates

New York Liberty Coalition speaking out against mandatory vaccine passports at Barclays Center in Brooklyn Source: Wikimedia Commons Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor of New York. Image Source: Wikimedia Commons LPNY Logo

Libertarian Party of New York compares vaccine mandates to 'my body my choice' as a violation of civil liberties and urges Governor Hochul to end all mandates.

The hypocritical statement from Governor Hochul’s office shows a disconnect from the realities of the ‘my body, my choice’ value to which her political comrades continually give lip service.” — Cody Anderson