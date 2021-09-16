The Hypersonic Missiles Market Sees Cruise Missiles As The Latest Trend

Hypersonic Missiles Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change Hypersonic Missiles Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Hypersonic Missiles Market Report - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of new hypersonic cruise missiles is a key trend gaining popularity in the hypersonic missiles market. Major companies operating in the hypersonic missiles sector are focused on developing hypersonic missiles to strengthen their position. For example, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon announced plans in August 2020 to develop a new solid-rocket air-breathing hypersonic standard cruise missile for launch from current fighter-bomber aircraft. According to Air Force authorities, these businesses are the only reliable sources of hypersonic cruise missiles. Hypersonic weapons move at speeds ranging from Mach 5 to Mach 10 — or 3,840 to 7,680 miles per hour.

Major players covered in the global hypersonic missiles industry are Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Saab AB, Systima Technologies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Tactical Missiles Corporation, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, Thales Group, and Denel Dynamics.

North America was the largest region in the hypersonic missiles market in 2020. The regions covered in the hypersonic missiles market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global hypersonic missile market size is expected to grow from $94.21 million in 2020 to $98.96 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth in the hypersonic missiles market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hypersonic missiles market is expected to reach $123.18 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

TBRC’s global hypersonic missiles market report is segmented by product into hypersonic glide vehicle, hypersonic cruise missile, by application into wire guidance, command guidance, terrain comparison guidance, terrestrial guidance, inertial guidance, beam rider guidance, laser guidance, radio frequency (RF) and GPS reference, by end-user into military, civil.

Hypersonic Missiles Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Hypersonic Glide Vehicle, Hypersonic Cruise Missile), By Application (Wire Guidance, Command Guidance, Terrain Comparison Guidance, Terrestrial Guidance, Inertial Guidance, Beam Rider Guidance, Laser Guidance, Radio Frequency (RF) And GPS Reference), By End-Users (Military, Civil), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hypersonic missiles global market overview, forecast hypersonic missiles global market size and growth for the whole market, hypersonic missiles market segments, and geographies, hypersonic missiles market trends, hypersonic missiles market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

