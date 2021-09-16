Global Civic And Social Organizations Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Civic And Social Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Civic And Social Organizations Global Market Report 2021’ published by The Business Research Company, the civic and social organizations market is expected to grow from $77.67 billion in 2020 to $80.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $100.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5%. Increasing donations from corporates is driving the civic and social organizations market.

The civic and social organizations market consists of sales of civic and social services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in promoting the civic and social interests of their members. Establishments in this industry may operate bars and restaurants for their members. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Civic And Social Organizations Market

Developing applications to engage the youth in sharing community issues is a major trend in the civic and social organizations market. For instance, Be the Change, a civic engagement application created by an alumna of Pitt and the University of Oxford in 2020 enables college students, who are busy with their lives, to involve in civic activities through a mobile interface. This application will help the members to talk about the issues faced in their respective communities. It also helps college students be affected by loans and get access to mental healthcare.

Global Civic And Social Organizations Market Segments:

The global civic and social organizations market is further segmented based on products and services, type, mode of donation, organization location and geography.

By Products And Services: Membership Services, Prepared Meals And Beverages, Gaming Services, Rental Of Nonresidential Space, Private Gifts, Grants And Donations, Government Grants And Support, Others

By Type: Academia, Activist Groups, Charities, Clubs, Community Foundations, Community Organizations, Consumer Organizations, Cooperatives, Others

By Mode of Donation: Online, Offline

By Organization Location: Domestic, International

By Geography: The global civic and social organizations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Civic And Social Organizations Market Organizations Covered: The Boy Scouts of America, Boys and Girls Club of America, The Young Men’s Christian Association, Rotary Club, Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner, Lions Club International, Civic Nation, Campus Vote Project, Andrew Goodman Foundation, Nonprofit Vote, American Association of State Colleges and Universities, HeadCount, Hispanic Association Of Colleges And Universities, Congressional Award Foundation, Atlanta Downtown Improvement District Inc, Society For Public Health Education, National Association Of Government Communicators, Ethics And Compliance Officer Association.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

