Global Switchboard Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Switchboard Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Switchboard Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the switchboard market is expected to grow from $30.95 billion in 2020 to $37.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $54.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. Increase in efficiency drives the demand for switchboard, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

The switchboard market consists of sales of switchboards and related services for distribution of electricity from one electrical source to another electrical source. Switchboards refer to the power distribution process system which consists of panels with different switches and indicators to direct and control electricity for functioning in circuits.

Trends In The Global Switchboard Market

Ethernet connected switchboards are widely being used in household and commercial buildings to save energy and reduce maintenance costs. Switchboards can be connected to a computer through an Ethernet cable. Electricity use, system status and other data is transmitted to the computer through the Ethernet cable. Data obtained on the computer is analyzed by energy experts and suggestions to minimize energy consumption. For example, Enerlin’x system manufactured by Schneider is a smart panel that transmits energy consumption data to computer through Ethernet and Modbus interfaces. Some of the major companies manufacturing Ethernet connected switchboards include Schneider Electric, Southwire Company LLC, Siemens AG and Prysmian Group.

Global Switchboard Market Segments:

The global switchboard market is further segmented based on type, end users and geography.

By Type: Low-Voltage, Middle-Voltage, High-Voltage

By End Users: Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Other

By Geography: The global switchboard market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Switchboard Market Organizations Covered: ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Emerson Process Management, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Powerwell, GEDAC ELECTRIC, Kounis, Aussie Switchboards, CandS Electric, Merriam-Webster, GE, Nilsen, Leoni, Mastervolt, Eaton, CUBIC, ROMAC, Rolla, IEM, CandS Electric.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

