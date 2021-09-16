Global X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the X-ray systems devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $11.04 billion in 2020 to $12.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The rising incidence of injuries occurring worldwide is driving the medical diagnostic X-ray systems, devices and equipment market.

The X-ray devices and equipment market consists of sales of X-ray devices and equipment and related services. X-ray systems are used for the diagnosis and imaging of patients suffering from various diseases. The key product types of X-ray systems include general radiography X-ray systems, fluoroscopy X-ray systems, mammography X-ray systems, interventional X-ray systems, and mobile c-arm X-ray systems.

Trends In The Global X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Market

The X-ray systems devices and equipment market is witnessing a rise in number of mergers and acquisitions. Mergers and acquisition activity is being driven mainly by companies intending to diversify their business into the medical/diagnostic imaging and radiology businesses. In January 2018, Hitachi acquired VidiStar LLC, a digital solution provider in order to expand its clinical reporting and analytical services division for diagnostic imaging. In January 2018, Canon Medical Systems, Europe in order to expand its product portfolio and services offered acquired DelftHold BV, a company specialized in enterprise healthcare information technology (IT) solutions, manufacturing digital X-ray systems, system integration and providing services for radiology departments.

Global X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global X-ray systems devices and equipment market is further segmented based on product type, application, image type, technology, type and geography.

By Product Type: Computed Tomography, Mobile X-Ray Devices, C-Arm Devices, Dental X-Ray, Mammography, Others

By Application: Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Mammography, Dental, Orthopedics, Others

By Image Type: 2D Images, 3D Images, 4D Images

By Technology: Analog X-Ray Machine, Digital X-Ray Machine

By Type: Portable, Stationary

By Geography: The global X-ray systems devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 provides X-ray systems devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global X-ray systems devices and equipment market, X-ray systems devices and equipment market share, X-ray systems devices and equipment market players, X-ray systems devices and equipment market segments and geographies, X-ray systems devices and equipment market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares. The X-ray systems devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Siemens Healthcare, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical and GE Healthcare.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

