rinf.tech Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in the USA
New office expansion enables rinf.tech to accelerate its software engineering services growth in automotive, fintech, custom robotics, and other industries.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rinf.tech, a technology solutions company specializing in custom software product development and robotics, recently opened a new office in Detroit, Michigan, to accommodate rapid growth and tap into the area’s high-tech business opportunities.
“Over the past 15 years, rinf.tech has accumulated tribal knowledge and built unparalleled technology expertise in IoT and embedded software engineering, robotics, data science, mixed reality, and AI,” says Ecaterina Vacarov, US Regional Director, Delivery and Operations at rinf.tech. “This type of expertise is currently in-demand all over the United States. The decision to expand our operations and launch an office in Michigan was a logical step in our business growth strategy.”
“The Detroit area is rich in technology centers of the world’s leading automotive industry players and rinf.tech has a lot to offer to the local ecosystem. From software-engineering-team augmentation to managed projects to R&D resources to technology consulting and delivery, rinf.tech provides highly demanded services to support business success,” says Brice Harris, US Regional Director, Strategy and Business Development. “Local companies will largely benefit from our multi-year experience, expertise and approaches, unique client cases, and tech delivery capabilities. Rinf.tech will help turn their current limitations into new opportunities.”
In addition to custom solutions development and tech staff augmentation, rinf.tech has two proprietary enterprise robots to market in the United States.
About rinf.tech
rinf.tech is a technology solutions company that draws on the Engineering Excellence principle, knowledge-based capabilities, and robust R&D to future-proof emerging technologies.
The company specializes in custom enterprise application development, IoT/embedded system development, and robotics. It provides a range of b2b services, from tech staff augmentation and managed offshore/nearshore teams to outcome-based solution delivery, and beyond.
Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Bucharest, Romania, and has offices and Delivery Centers in Germany, France, the USA, Ukraine, and Bulgaria.
rinf.tech’s outcome-based technology solutions and dedicated teams help SMEs and blue-chip organizations accelerate their pace of innovation and reduce time to market, address tech talent shortage fast and effectively, optimize software dev expenses, and ensure sustainable growth.
Check out the rinf.tech website for more information.
Vik Bogdanov
rinf.tech
marketing@rinf.tech
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
enterprise robot MATT by rinf.tech