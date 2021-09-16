Automation Propels Woodworking Machinery Market Growth

Woodworking Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change Woodworking Machinery Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing adoption of automated woodworking machinery is expected to propel the growth of the woodworking machinery market in the forecast period. The growing emphasis in the industry on assuring flexibility and highly customized goods has resulted in a greater demand for highly specialized woodworking machinery in the manufacturing process. As a result, automation technologies have been integrated into traditional woodworking equipment. For instance, in 2019, Biesse Group, an Italy-based company that provides technologies for processing wood, glass, stone, advanced material, and metal automated its 5-axis heads. This is a woodworking device on its manufacturing line – the automation helps to minimize travel period and enhance machine accuracy on production lines. Such adoption of automated woodworking machinery drives the growth of the woodworking machinery market.

The global woodworking machinery market size is expected to grow from $3.57 billion in 2020 to $3.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the woodworking machinery market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The woodworking machinery market is expected to reach $4.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Major players covered in the global woodworking machinery industry are SCM Group, HOMAG Group, Paolino Bacci, Biesse Group, Michael Weinig AG, Otto Martin Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Oliver Machinery Co., Holytek Industrial Corp., IMA Schelling Group GmbH, KTCC Woodworking Machinery, Rojek Woodworking Machinery Inc., Cheng Kuang Machinery, Vigano Mario Srl, Linze Woodworking Machinery Co., Daltons Wadkin, Hermance Machine Company, and Rilesa.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the woodworking machinery market in 2020. North America was the second-largest market in the woodworking machinery market. The regions covered in the woodworking machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global woodworking machinery market report is segmented by product type into thickness planer, grinding machines, chain or chisel mortise, routers, wood lathes, others, by operating principal into electrical, mechanical, by sales channel into online, offline, by end-user into furniture industry, construction industry, others.

