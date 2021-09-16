HVAC Filters Market Technology, Future Trends and Demands Expected to Reach $11.0 Billion by 2028
HVAC Filters Market Trends Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2028PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “HVAC filters market by material, technology, and end user industry global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2028,” the global HVAC filters market size is expected to reach $11.0 billion in 2028 from $6.0 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.
HVAC filters are utilized to filter impurities in air such as pollutants, pollen, and dust in enclosed spaces to provide outlet of cleaner and healthier air. HVAC filters are used in HVAC systems to trap impurities within air flow and avoid causing significant damage to equipment. HVAC filters generally adopt different technologies for air filtration including HEPA, activated carbon, and ultraviolent filtration depending upon its application in residential, commercial, and industries.
Top Key Players:
The major players operating in the HVAC industry include 3M Company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Camfil AB, Mann+Hummel, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Filtration Group Corporation, Freudenberg Group, and Sogefi Group.
Global Hvac Filters Market Segments
By Technology
• Electrostatic Precipitator
• Activated Carbon
• UV Filtration
• HEPA Filtration
• Ionic Filtration
By Application
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Moreover, North America is the highest contributor in the HVAC filters market. High adoption and awareness in the U.S. as well as stringent government policies regarding maintenance of indoor air quality (IAQ) has influenced growth of the HVAC filters market. In addition, degrading air quality in urban areas, especially in countries such as India, China, and Mexico is anticipated to boost demand for HVAC systems and filters in the future.
Key Findings Of The Study:
• By material, the synthetic polymer segment dominated the HVAC filters market share in 2020.
• By technology, the HEPA filtration segment is expected to generate highest revenue, globally.
• By end user industry, the construction segment garnered major share of the HVAC filters market in 2020.
• By region, North America dominated the market in 2020.
• By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.
