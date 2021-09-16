Skyscend Secures $1.9M in Strategic Seed Capital
EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyscend Inc., a fintech start-up with headquarters in Atlanta, GA, and a sister company based in Bengaluru, India, announces closing a seed capital round after raising $1.9M.
Skyscend creates transformative e-Procurement solutions for global trade. Skyscend’s SaaS trade network is a cloud-native technology platform in the source-to-pay continuum leveraging forward-facing technologies for scalability and set on a blockchain network for transparency.
Skyscend's flagship product, Skyscend Pay, empowers buyers with ERPs to streamline their accounts payable processes while making their suppliers’ invoicing workflow faster and easier. Skyscend Pay leverages AI-driven OCR technology for precise data extraction, eliminating paper invoices, and accelerating invoice approval time. The platform additionally serves suppliers by providing early invoice payment options.
The seed capital will be leveraged to scale Skyscend’s infrastructure and product distribution to U.S. and international customers.
Media Relations
Skyscend creates transformative e-Procurement solutions for global trade. Skyscend’s SaaS trade network is a cloud-native technology platform in the source-to-pay continuum leveraging forward-facing technologies for scalability and set on a blockchain network for transparency.
Skyscend's flagship product, Skyscend Pay, empowers buyers with ERPs to streamline their accounts payable processes while making their suppliers’ invoicing workflow faster and easier. Skyscend Pay leverages AI-driven OCR technology for precise data extraction, eliminating paper invoices, and accelerating invoice approval time. The platform additionally serves suppliers by providing early invoice payment options.
The seed capital will be leveraged to scale Skyscend’s infrastructure and product distribution to U.S. and international customers.
Media Relations
Skyscend Inc.
+1 888-447-0170
contact@skyscend.com
Know more