Announcing the Launch of GoosePunks NFTs, a Collection of 12000 Unique Hand Drawn Generative NFTs

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoosePunks has announced the launch of GoosePunks NFTs, a collection of 12000 unique hand drawn generative NFTs on ETH blockchain. All GoosePunks NFTs will be available for purchase and for sale on opensea.io -- the world’s first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).



Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are created, or "minted" from digital assets that represent real-world objects such as artworks, collectibles, and in-game items. Today, NFTs are changing the landscape of the blockchain world. They are gaining a lot of traction as they become an increasingly popular way to buy and sell digital artwork. A recent study revealed that the sales volume for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) hit a staggering $2.5 billion in the first half of 2021, up from a total of $13.7 million in all of 2020. Statistically, it's crystal clear that NFTs are rapidly becoming the most explosive crypto trend.

The recent surge in the popularity of Non-Fungible Tokens is also fueling an increasing demand for them. Thus, GoosePunks NFT has emerged to connect people to fascinating NFT products with endless functionalities built on the Ethereum blockchain. However, GoosePunks NFT is not just a digital item, it's a game-changer for collectors in the NFT space.

A Wave of NFT Avatars

The GoosePunks dev team has created the next-generation of exclusive digital art collectibles. They have developed 12000 unique hand drawn generative characters, each one unique, algorithmically generated, and designed on the ethereum blockchain. With its unique technology, collectors will own rare NFTs at a great value. Not only will users own NFTs, but they'll see them as a game character! Owning a GoosePunk will give users full ownership over the character. In other words, it's their exclusive invitation into the Gaggle -- a location where other Geese assemble, exchange art, hangout, listen to music, and discuss strategies inside the GoosePunks NFT project.

The groundbreaking NFT project is part of a larger overall project that includes expansion into gaming (Sandbox MMO style, in-game purchases made with NGT cryptocurrency and all NFTs rendered in the game), a custom NFT trading platform, merchandising (hosted on Newb Generation e-commerce platform and accepting NGT cryptocurrency as payment), as well as a staking platform that includes GoosePunks and NGT.

The project includes a collection of unique NFT avatars. In fact, this series is called GoosePunks Renegades, the faction that comprises the industrious citizens. Each GoosePunk is algorithmically generated by randomly combining numerous professionally illustrated properties across various categories. They are generated from a collection of more than 1,100+ colored hand drawn attributes. What's more, every time a user sends a transaction to "mint", each GoosePunk is hatched with different traits.

To mint a GoosePunk, users have to connect their MetaMask wallet to the dApp on goosepunks.com. A bit of ETH and a MetaMask wallet is required to mint. Users can buy ETH on either Coinbase or another exchange, then deposit it into their MetaMask wallet.

Additionally, with ownership of a GoosePunk NFT, users will have the ability to stake and render the NFT inside the GoosePunks game. Collect in-game currency, participate in the GoosePunk ecosystem, build a house, travel to cities, buy cities, land deeds and more. It will enable users to interact with other players, have a dance party, duel, and form their own factions aside from Renegades, Drifters, Swans, and The Crowned.

These factions of geese represent GoosePunks NFTs that are utilized as game characters. Each faction has their own unique agenda and they all fight to achieve supremacy. The Renegades, the industrious citizens, are the last faction to form a platform. The Drifters are incredibly clever botanists focused on nature and incorporating it with technology to elevate it further. The Swans are a robust society that live by the rules and are obsessed with technology and robotics. While the Crowned are the true elite, the bringers of peace and freedom. GoosePunks the Game will provide players with a true game experience. They will all be rewarded for their efforts while having fun.

With unique development strategies and a clear roadmap, GoosePunks is providing a new approach to the concept of NFT avatars. Currently, a total of 12,000 Renegade GoosePunks are ready to be minted. Following the road map, after the Renegade series NFTs are minted, the NFT project is looking forward to the staking development and initiation. Next, GoosePunks the Game development begins. 2 more generations of GoosePunks will follow, the development and release of Drifter GoosePunks NFT and Development of Swans "The Swans" GoosePunks NFT, each with another 12,000 NFTs.

About GoosePunks

GoosePunks is a collection of unique NFT avatars -- 12000 GoosePunks living in dystopia on ETH blockchain. GoosePunks is algorithmically generated by randomly combining diverse professionally illustrated properties across various categories. There are more than 1,100 inside the algorithm.

