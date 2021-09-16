Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring Latino Heritage Month 2021

Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring September 15 to October 15, 2021, as Latino Heritage Month in the State of California.
The text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy is below.
###
