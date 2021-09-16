Louisville Kentucky Student Awarded Prestigious Stamps Scholarship

Alana Fields Awarded Prestigious Stamps Scholarship

Louisville Student Awarded Prestigious Stamps Scholarship - Dupont Manual High School's 2021 Valedictorian Attending Northeastern University

Alana Fields, recent Valedictorian of DuPont Manual High School’s 2021 graduating class, has been awarded the prestigious Stamps Scholarship. Ms. Fields is attending Northeastern University, where she plans to study business and communications, while also playing field hockey at the collegiate level.

Selected from over 320,000 applications, Ms. Fields and over 200 other recipients nationwide were chosen via rigorous processes by their universities and colleges for their academic excellence, leadership experience, dedication to service, and exceptional character. For these students, the total value of their Stamps Scholarships will be worth up to approximately $36.4 million, with each attending one of 37 partner universities across the US and the UK.

At most partner universities, the Stamps Scholarship covers up to the total estimated cost of attendance for four years of undergraduate study and also includes enrichment funds that Scholars can use for academic and professional development, ranging from study abroad to internships to independent research.

Perhaps the most special benefit of the Stamps Scholarship is the opportunity for Scholars to network with an international community of peers and alumni - from regional conferences and informal meet-ups hosted by partner schools, to the biennial Stamps Scholars National Convention.

“Through our partnerships with these great universities and colleges, we are able to support some truly outstanding young people as they pursue their goals. By creating community among them via our conventions and networking, we help them connect with others across the country and around the world with similar goals and aspirations. This year’s group of new students join us at a time when our alumni network has grown stronger and more capable to be leaders in innovation across STEM, humanities, business, and other fields,” said Roe Stamps, founder and chairman of the Stamps Scholars Program.

Continued engagement from the Stamps alumni network beyond graduation offers many benefits to current Scholars, including one-on-one mentorships with alumni who are professionals in the workforce, as well as virtual panels and Q&A sessions regarding graduate programs, career building, and fellowships.

For Louisville star student Alana Fields, receiving the Stamps Scholarship and attending Northeastern University in Boston are the first steps on a promising journey in the pursuit of her goals to study law and make a positive impact on social justice issues.

About Alana Fields

Ms. Fields is a Louisville native with deep involvement in her community, including service through the National Honor Society as a volunteer at Louisville Grows, New Directions Housing Corporation, and Educational Justice Activists. She was also a member of the Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students. In addition to receiving the Stamps Scholarship, Ms. Fields was also awarded The Foot Locker Athletic Scholarship, Northeastern Honors Merit Scholarship, Northeastern Athletic Field Hockey Scholarship, and Rachel Baker Memorial Scholarship.

About the Stamps Scholars Programs

In 2006, Penny and Roe Stamps created merit scholarship programs for undergraduates at their alma maters – the University of Michigan and Georgia Tech. Penny Stamps passed away in December 2018, but her legacy continues through the Stamps Scholars community, which has grown into an international network with more than 2,600 Scholars and alumni. Find out more at stampsscholars.org.

