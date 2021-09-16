JUDGES TO DETERMINE NEED FOR GRAND JURY – Cedar City, Utah

Cedar City, Utah — A panel of judges is scheduled to meet on Thursday, October 14, 2021, to hear testimony to determine whether good cause exists to call a grand jury. The meeting will take place at the Iron County Courthouse, located at 40 North 100 East, Cedar City, UT 84720.1

Those wanting to testify before the panel of judges should contact Michael C. Drechsel, Assistant State Court Administrator, Administrative Office of the Courts, at (801) 578-3821 by Monday, October 4, 2021, at noon, to schedule an appointment and arrange to receive further specific instructions. If no appointments are scheduled by that time, the meeting will be canceled without further notice.

Due to the continuing public health concerns regarding COVID-19, individuals (including members of the panel of judges) may choose to appear at the meeting remotely using video conferencing software. Individuals who have arranged to testify will appear for individual appointments either:

at the courthouse, where panel staff will be present to facilitate the individual’s testimony to the panel of judges (including operating video conferencing software, if necessary); or

from a location of the individual’s choosing using remote video conferencing software, the details of which will be communicated to the individual by panel staff.

The purpose of the hearing is to determine whether a grand jury should be summoned based upon evidence of criminal activity. Controversies between individual parties, civil matters, and matter that are subject to criminal appeal will not be considered. An individual who testifies must be prepared to provide evidence to support a claim that justifies calling a grand jury. The Attorney General, a county attorney, district attorney, or special prosecutor appointed under U.C.A. section 77-10a-1 can also present evidence of criminal activity.

The panel of judges will hear, in secret, individuals claiming information that justifies calling a grand jury. Individuals appearing before the panel of judges will be placed under oath. Any individual needing special accommodation during the hearing must notify panel staff at least three business days prior to the hearing.

The current members of the grand jury panel of judges are: Supervising Judge W. Brent West, 2nd District Court; Senior Judge Lynn W. Davis, 4th District Court; Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills, 3rd District Court; Judge Eric A. Ludlow, 5th District Court; and Judge Paul Parker, 3rd District Court. Additional information regarding the grand jury panel of judges is available at the Utah Court’s website2 or in the Utah Code.3

[1] Utah’s grand jury statute requires a panel of judges selected from throughout the state to hold a hearing in each judicial district every three years.

[2] http://www.utcourts.gov/cal/grandjury

[3] https://le.utah.gov/xcode/Title77/Chapter10A/77-10a-S2.html?v=C77-10a-S2_2018050820180508