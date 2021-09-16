Urinary Incontinence Device Market registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030 - Research Report Overview
Moreover, growth in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies offers lucrative opportunities for the market players to invest in these economies.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report published by Allied Market Report states that, the global Urinary Incontinence Device Market generated $2.09 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.17 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030. With the growing population of the elderly and the growing population very susceptible to urinary tract disease, the development of incontinence devices is leading the industry. In addition, the incontinence patient incontinence due to conventional solutions will increase in the near future. The increase in the risk of human urinary tract disease complements the market growth. However, new developments in urinary incontinence devices and the lack of awareness of post-operative complications associated with this device are holding back market growth. In addition, rising health care costs in developing countries are expected to offer major service providers in this market many opportunities.
"Development of innovative urinary incontinence devices and rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, increase in aging population coupled with high risk of urological disorders, and rise in shift from conventional solutions to novel urinary incontinent products are some factors which drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies create a lucrative opportunity for market growth."
Covid-19 Scenario:
Outpatient clinics for female urinary incontinence, infertility and sexual medicine, benign prostatic hyperplasia, renal stone, benign scrotal conditions, and bladder stone were affected significantly.
In 2020, there was a considerable reduction in different types of outpatient tests and surgical treatments for female urinary incontinence, kidney stones, infertility, and bladder stones. These treatments had the greatest rates of cut-down services. In addition, many market players underwent a revenue drop in the urology platform.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global urinary incontinence device market based on product, category, incontinence type, end user, and region.
Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around half of the global urinary incontinence device market, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the clinics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Leading players:
Becton
Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard Inc.)
Caldera Medical
Boston Scientific Corporation
ConvaTec Group plc.
Coloplast A/S
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)
Cook Group Inc. (Cook Medical Inc.)
Medtronic plc.
Laborie Medical (Cogentix Medical Inc.)
Teleflex Incorporated.
KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY
By device, the vaginal slings segment held largest share in the global urinary incontinence device market in 2020.
By category, the internal urinary incontinence devices segment held largest share in the global urinary incontinence device market in 2020.
By incontinence type, the stress incontinence segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
By end user, the hospital segment dominates the global urinary incontinence device market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.
By region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 10.80 % during the forecast period.
