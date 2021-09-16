Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market Segment Review, Regional Analyisis, Key Benefits For Stakeholders Till 2027
Rise in advanced meshes demand, surge in implementation of robotic surgeries, and increase in number of hernia patients drive the global market
Growth in number of hernia surgical procedures and rise inprevalence of hernia in low- & middle-income countries play a major role in the growth of the market.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A hernia is a condition in which an organ or adipose tissue passes through a hole or tar point in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue. Knee, thigh, incision, ventral, umbilical hernia, and hiatal hernia are usually one of the most common types caused by obesity, diarrhea, constipation, and persistent coughing and sneezing. This condition is usually treated by a variety of surgical and non-surgical methods such as laparoscopic and laparotomy. These procedures use a variety of repair devices such as fixing devices (absorbent and non-absorbent adhesives), consumables (synthetic, biological, absorbent and non-absorbable gauze), and prostheses. These devices help repair and close holes in the abdominal wall and prevent the recurrence of hernias.
According to the report, the global hernia repair devices and consumables industry generated $4.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $6.35 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Growth in number of hernia surgical procedures and rise inprevalence of hernia in low- & middle-income countries play a major role in the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise inawareness of advanced hernia repair devices is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.
Factors such as increase in number of hernia surgical procedures, rise in prevalence of hernia, surge in adoption of advanced meshes rather than conventional meshes, and technological advancements in hernia surgeries such as use of robotic surgeries are anticipated to drive the adoption of these devices. However, high cost of hernia surgical procedures and inconsistent reimbursement policies hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of advanced hernia repair devices and growing scope in untapped emerging economies provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.
COVID-19 Scenario
The demand for hernia repair devices and consumables has significantly dropped during the coronavirus pandemic. Many patients have postponed surgeries due to fear of infection. Moreover, some doctors have also been recommending postponement or conducting surgeries such as hernia repair in extreme conditions only.
Manufacturing and research & development (R&D) activities have been drawn to a close by the manufacturers due to lockdown restrictions by governments. However, some of the factories have started production up to certain extent as restrictions are being lifted off.
North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period
Based on region, North America contributed the majority share, with nearly two-fifths of the total market share of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to early approval of hernia repair devices and surge in number of hernia procedures. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to affordability, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increase in awareness regarding hernia repair surgeries in emerging nations.
The open tension-free repair surgery segment to maintain its lead position by 2027
Based on surgery type, the open tension-free repair surgery segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to surge in implementation of open tension-free repair technique, in which, surgical mesh acts as a bridge for growth of new tissues to consolidate the abdominal wall. However, the laparoscopic surgery segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to its benefits such as reduction in post-operative pain, rapid recovery, and short hospital stays.
Market players grabbing the largest pie
Allergan Plc.
Baxter International Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.)
Cook Medical, Inc.,
HerniameshS.r.l.
Medtronic Plc.
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)
The Cooper Companies, Inc.
W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Key Findings of the Study
The consumables segment accounted for around 86% share of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market in 2019.
The laparoscopic surgery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.
The umbilical hernia segment accounted for around 8.2% share of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market in 2019.
Europe accounted for around 32.5% share of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market in 2019.
LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.
